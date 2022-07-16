ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers beware: Thieves attempting to steal fuel from area vehicles

 3 days ago
GAINES, Mich. — The Dutton Fire Department is warning drivers after they responded to a hazmat incident where a large amount of fuel had been dumped from a vehicle. They believe someone was attempting to steal it. It was discovered that the fuel tank...

Related
Grand Rapids, MI
