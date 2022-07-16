Husker Summer Position Previews: Linebackers

New designation on the outside but plenty of returning production

Looking ahead to the 2022 Nebraska football season, we’re rounding up all of the departures, newcomers, and the returners in a summer position–by–position breakdown series.

LINEBACKERS

Departures

ILB – Jackson Hannah (transfer)

ILB – Will Honas (transfer)

ILB – Wynden Ho’ohuli (transfer)

OLB – Damian Jackson (transfer)

OLB – Pheldarius Payne (transfer)

Newcomers

ILB – Ernest Hausmann (Fr, Columbus)

Edge – Ochaun Mathis (Jr, transfer, TCU)

Edge – Jake Appleget (Fr, Lincoln Southeast)

Returners

ILB – Nick Henrich (So)

ILB – Luke Reimer (Jr)

ILB – Mikai Gbayor (RFr)

ILB – Randolph Kpai (RFr)

ILB – Seth Malcom (RFr)

ILB – Eteva Mauga-Clements (Sr)

ILB – Garrett Snodgrass (So)

Edge – Garrett Nelson (Jr)

Edge – Caleb Tannor (Sr)

Edge – Jimari Butler (RFr)

Edge – Blaise Gunnerson (RFr)

*Note: Huskers.com lists these positions as ‘Inside Linebacker’ and ‘Edge’ for the 2022 roster, but ‘Inside’ and ‘Outside’ in 2021.

This one’s pretty easy if you just want to know who starts.

The pair of inside linebackers Nebraska boasts – junior Luke Reimer and fourth-year sophomore Nick Henrich – is well-seasoned and could stand toe-to-toe with the Big Ten’s best interior duos.

Out on the edge are Nebraska’s most vocal leader, junior Garrett Nelson, and a player who has not missed a single game in four years, senior Caleb Tannor.

There’s also stability in the coaching ranks. Barrett Ruud returns for his fifth season as Inside Linebackers Coach at NU and seventh overall with Frost. Mike Dawson, Defensive Line & Edge Coach, enters his fourth year in Lincoln, and sixth overall under Frost.

While those known commodities are good, you can always get better. Nebraska was very aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason, and that included picking up a proven pass-rusher who was coveted nationally.

Ochaun Mathis may be NU's biggest non-quarterback transfer acquisition. Mathis joins the Huskers after playing 34 games for TCU. The junior boasts All-Big 12 recognition from each of the past two seasons, and brings 15.5 career sacks along with him.

Those are undoubtedly Nebraska's top 5 linebackers - Reimer and Henrich inside, and Nelson, Tannor, and Mathis on the edge.

Inside depth starts with sophomore Garrett Snodgrass and senior Eteva Mauga-Clements. Behind them are redshirt freshmen Mikai Gbayor, Randolph Kpai, and Seth Malcom, and true freshman Ernest Hausmann.

Outside, both Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson enter their third seasons as redshirt freshman, both playing a bit in 2021. True freshman Jake Appleget joins the fray this fall.

Based on the returning production, coaching and scheme continuity, and a splash transfer, linebacker looks to be the strongest position on the team in 2022.