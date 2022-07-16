ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Arizona National Guard to help fill sandbags in Coconino County after days of flash flooding

By Lacey Latch, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The Arizona National Guard has been authorized to deploy to Coconino County to help with flood mitigation.

Soldiers will fill 600,000 sandbags after the areas near Pipeline Fire burn scar were hit with numerous rainstorms this week.

After the heavy rains resulted in flash flooding that damaged structures and forced temporary road closures, Coconino County asked for help with flood mitigation in the Schultz/Pipeline flood area from the state Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

Throughout the next week, anywhere from 30 to 60 members of the National Guard will be in the area to assist with the project, according to the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

There are already operations to fill sandbags underway with prisoner crews in both Kingman and Winslow. The United Way of Northern Arizona is looking for volunteers to help fill sandbags to meet an estimated need of 80,000 total bags for flood mitigation.

A powerful storm on Friday quickly caused washes to overflow and produced serious flash flooding in the Pipeline and Schultz Fire scars while threatening the nearby communities of Doney Park, Fernwood, Timberline and Wupatki Trails.

Just after 6 p.m., as storms continued to move through the area, the City of Flagstaff issued a shelter in place order surrounding the Museum Fire Flood Area, which includes Mt. Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside.

Just a day prior, more heavy rains created downstream flooding in the same high-risk places. The flooding became serious enough to temporarily close Highway 89 just east of Flagstaff. That flooding came a day after nearly a quarter inch of rain fell in the same area.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday, possibly producing heavy rain and flash flooding.

The frequent rains have also prompted fire restrictions to be lifted across parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties including Coconino and Kaibab National Forests.

Contact northern Arizona reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch. Coverage of northern Arizona on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is funded by the nonprofit Report for America and a grant from the the Vitalyst Health Foundation in association with The Arizona Republic.

SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for July 18th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Monday, July 18th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Most activity today will be over the western Rim and Grand Canyon region. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and flash flooding are all possible. Storm chances decrease as you head east, especially for the lower elevations.
