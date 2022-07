Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout will serve as captain for Team USA during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, set to get underway in March. The Los Angeles Angels superstar has never previously participated in the WBC and becomes the first player to commit to the forthcoming event. He sat out of the 2017 WBC, citing personal reasons. Despite being without Trout, the U.S. went on to win its first championship by beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the finals, led by contributions from Eric Hosmer, Marcus Stroman, and Christian Yelich.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO