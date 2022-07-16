Robber Blasts Motorcyclist, Rescuers With Bear Spray, Caught By Hasbrouck Heights Police

Jared Stun Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An ex-con was captured by Hasbrouck Heights police after he blasted a motorcyclist and two good Samaritans with bear spray in a violent robbery attempt, authorities said.

The concerned citizens came running after seeing Jared Stun knock the motorcyclist to the ground in an attempt to steal his bike outside Cycle Gear on southbound Route 17 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Police Sgt. John Behr said.

Stun, a 44-year-old habitual criminal, blasted both of them and the motorcyclist with the aerosol bear deterrent before the good Samaritans pulled him off the victim, Behr said.

One of them chased after Stun as he ran through the parking lot and began scaling a cliff that separates Springfield Avenue and Route 17, the sergeant said.

Responding Detective Brad Dussault and Officer Cosimo Marino immediately began climbing the cliff behind Stun.

Waiting at the top were Lt. Michael Colaneri, Officers Brian Donohue and Kevin Condal and colleagues from Wood-Ridge.

Stun violently resisted but was eventually subdued, Behr said.

Two victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of eye injuries, he said.

Stun was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains held on charges that include carjacking, armed robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons offenses.

The Hasbrouck Heights resident has a criminal history that stretches back more than two decades -- just about all of his adult life.

Stun has served multiple state prison stretches, including one for his role in an armed robbery that forced a school lockdown in East Rutherford as police pursued him and a partner.

Officers involved in the chase recovered a .357 handgun reported stolen from Pennsylvania, which they said was used in the robbery. Stun had dropped it during the pursuit, they said.

Prosecutors agreed to waive the 3-year mandatory minimum state Graves Act prison sentence as part of a plea deal in which Stun testified against the other robber. In exchange, Stun was sentenced to only 18 months.

Stun’s criminal record includes other convictions in Bergen, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties for assault, criminal trespassing, weapons, burglary, narcotics, arson, theft and obstruction, among other offenses.

He's also repeatedly violated probation, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.