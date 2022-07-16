ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Robber Blasts Motorcyclist, Rescuers With Bear Spray, Caught By Hasbrouck Heights Police

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Jared Stun Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

An ex-con was captured by Hasbrouck Heights police after he blasted a motorcyclist and two good Samaritans with bear spray in a violent robbery attempt, authorities said.

The concerned citizens came running after seeing Jared Stun knock the motorcyclist to the ground in an attempt to steal his bike outside Cycle Gear on southbound Route 17 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Police Sgt. John Behr said.

Stun, a 44-year-old habitual criminal, blasted both of them and the motorcyclist with the aerosol bear deterrent before the good Samaritans pulled him off the victim, Behr said.

One of them chased after Stun as he ran through the parking lot and began scaling a cliff that separates Springfield Avenue and Route 17, the sergeant said.

Responding Detective Brad Dussault and Officer Cosimo Marino immediately began climbing the cliff behind Stun.

Waiting at the top were Lt. Michael Colaneri, Officers Brian Donohue and Kevin Condal and colleagues from Wood-Ridge.

Stun violently resisted but was eventually subdued, Behr said.

Two victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of eye injuries, he said.

Stun was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remains held on charges that include carjacking, armed robbery, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons offenses.

The Hasbrouck Heights resident has a criminal history that stretches back more than two decades -- just about all of his adult life.

Stun has served multiple state prison stretches, including one for his role in an armed robbery that forced a school lockdown in East Rutherford as police pursued him and a partner.

Officers involved in the chase recovered a .357 handgun reported stolen from Pennsylvania, which they said was used in the robbery. Stun had dropped it during the pursuit, they said.

Prosecutors agreed to waive the 3-year mandatory minimum state Graves Act prison sentence as part of a plea deal in which Stun testified against the other robber. In exchange, Stun was sentenced to only 18 months.

Stun’s criminal record includes other convictions in Bergen, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties for assault, criminal trespassing, weapons, burglary, narcotics, arson, theft and obstruction, among other offenses.

He's also repeatedly violated probation, records show.

kim ferreri
3d ago

That's a whole lotta charges for 18 lousy months. Just for the name of his accomplice? Bad deal. He's gonna kill someone. This justice system of ours is falling apart.

Ridgefield Adult, Juvenile Charged With Arson In Multi-Alarm Palisades Park Warehouse Fire

UPDATE: A vacant warehouse blaze that injured a firefighter in Palisades Park was deliberately set by two Ridgefield residents, authorities charged. Alexander Regalado, 18, was arrested and a juvenile was detained after they were identified as responsible for the multi-alarm Fourth of July weekend fire on Fairview Street off Grand Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Man Who Hid In Woods From Cops Serving Warrant In Morris County Found After K9, Drone Search

A man was arrested after trying to hide in the woods from police as they were serving a warrant in Morris County, authorities said. The Morris County Sheriff's Department arrived at Naughright Road at the Totten Farm to serve a warrant around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to the Washington Township Police Department, who responded after the man allegedly ran into the woods.
SEEN HIM? Lehigh Valley Man, 20, Sought For Felony Drug Dealing

Authorities are seeking the public’s help tracking down a man sought for felony drug dealing in the Lehigh Valley area. A warrant was issued on Tuesday, July 12 for the arrest of Brandon Manuel Vega, 20, with charges of felony possession with intent to deliver, as well as misdemeanor counts of drug and paraphernalia possession, Palmer Township Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 19.
Two Uniondale Men Nabbed For Firing Shots, Police Say

Two Long Island men have been charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly firing shots. The incident occurred in Uniondale around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, July 18 in the area of 189 Stanton Blvd. According to detectives, First Precinct officers responded to a Shotspotter call at 189 Stanton Blvd. Upon arrival,...
Juvenile Charged With Arson for Setting Fires at 2 NJ Schools: Prosecutor

A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of arson at two schools in New Jersey, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. The accusations stem from an investigation following a report on June 20 of a fire inside a garbage receptacle at around 9:46 p.m. at Roosevelt Elementary School in River Edge. According to prosecutors, the fire self-extinguished by the time police arrived on scene and no one was reported hurt.
$20k in luggage, clothing and electronics in car stolen from Montclair driveway, police say

A Montclair family had just returned from vacation Sunday, July 17, when their car, containing $20,000 in belongings, was stolen from their driveway, police said. The family's 2019 Range Rover was stolen from a Woodmont Road driveway on Sunday. The vehicle owners had just returned from vacation, and the vehicle contained approximately $20,000 in luggage, clothing and electronics.
Contractor Airlifted After Bad Fall At Franklin Lakes Home

A cleaning service contractor was airlifted following a bad fall at a Franklin Lakes home, authorities said. The 34-year-old contractor with Jose’s Cleaning Services of Ridgefield Park was cleaning gutters and power-washing the Crest Place home near Kells Pond just off Pulis Avenue when he fell two stories around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
Greenwich Robbery In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

A video has surfaced after a woman was attacked in broad daylight as she exited an Apple store in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18 on lower Greenwich Avenue. According to Greenwich Police, the woman had just bought some electronic items...
Tappan Bicyclist Injured In Fall

A 71-year-old Rockland bicyclist was hospitalized after a nasty fall at the state border in Old Tappan, authorities said. The victim "hit an uneven patch of pavement in the roadway" near the corner of Old Tappan and Semino Road and fell off her bicycle" around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Police Lt. Robert W. Wacht said.
Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Victim At Shared Coram Residence

A Long Island man has been apprehended after police say he fatally a victim at their shared residence. Anthony Smith, age 64, stabbed the adult male acquaintance inside the Coram residence on Carr Lane following an altercation at approximately 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, Suffolk County Police said. The victim,...
20-Year-Old Killed In Crash At New Rochelle Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at a Westchester intersection. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17 in New Rochelle at the intersection of Main Street and Echo Avenue, and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, Kristopher Johnson, age 20, of New Rochelle, was subsequently transported...
Magnet fisherman pulls 30-pound explosive device from Passaic River

NUTLEY, N.J. -- A New Jersey fisherman made an explosive discovery over the weekend.CBS2's Christina Fan has more on what he found that made him call the bomb squad.Kevin O. is a recreational magnet fisherman.A growing pile of scrap metal and his Instagram page are filled with interesting finds, from an ATM machine to an assortment of knives.But his catch this past Saturday in the Passaic River was the most explosive of all."My friend, Patrick, saw it and says, 'That looks like a bomb,' and that's when we realized what we could have, possibly," Kevin said Monday.The two avid fishermen...
