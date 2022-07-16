ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott to perform at exclusive MLB All-Star ‘Players Party’ bash

By Ian Mohr
 3 days ago
Sources say Travis Scott will play an MLB All-Star bash hosted by Fanatics' Michael Rubin.

Travis Scott will perform at a VIP party before the MLB All-Star Game, sources tell Page Six, being thrown on Monday by the Major League Baseball Players Association with Michael Rubin and Fanatics.

Baseball sources tell us that players have been buzzing that Scott will play the Players Association and Rubin’s “Players Party” in downtown Los Angeles on Monday — along with previously revealed headliner J Balvin.

The bash at a private space will go down after Monday night’s T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

Guests expected include Aaron Judge, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark and a host of other MLB All-Stars and top current and former players including Giancarlo Stanton, Ian Happ, CC Sabathia, Mookie Betts and more, we hear.

Scott has previously been a fixture at former Philadelphia 76ers partner Rubin’s Super Bowl bashes — which have also regularly drawn guests and performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Balvin, Quavo, Meek Mill and more.

Scott has been known as a regular at Rubin’s Super Bowl parties and other events.

We recently reported that Scott also performed at Rubin’s July 4th extravaganza at his Hamptons mansion, along with Drake, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Quavo, Diplo, Miguel and more.

At the same party, Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio stepped out as a couple, sources tell us exclusively. “They arrived together. They’re together,” a spy says of the 18-year-olds, who had recently gone public with their relationship. Also spotted at the super-exclusive party at Rubin’s estate were Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, who reportedly split last month but were then seen hanging out.

Players have been buzzing that Scott will headline the party with J Balvin.

Rubin’s summer shindig has also previously brought out Beyoncé and Jay Z, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, A-Rod, Jon Bon Jovi, Balvin, James Harden, Steve Ross, Megan Thee Stallion, Winnie Harlow, Karlie Kloss and others.

Celebrities react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding

Celebrity pals and admirers of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are congratulating the pair on their surprise wedding over the weekend. “Congratulations!” Vanessa Bryant commented on a photo of the “Marry Me” star — who rekindled her romance with Affleck in 2021 — in bed with her wedding ring on. “Love is patient and right on time. Congrats my darling,” TV personality Hoda Kotb wrote, while Brad Goreski commented, “Huge congrats! How wonderful!” “Happily Ever After💗💗💗💗,” trainer Tracy Anderson commented, while Kerry Washington left a slew of heart-eyed emojis. “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow and Kim Kardashian both commented with...
CELEBRITIES
