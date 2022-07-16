ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Tisdale Goes Full 'Sharpay' Mode In Viral TikTok: WATCH

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale gave us a blast from the past in her latest TikTok — and it was epic.

The High School Musical alum channeled her inner "Sharpay" during her latest Frenshe business meeting in a video that went totally viral. To the tune of the iconic "Stick to the Status Quo" from the hit Disney Channel movie, Tisdale is singing to her employees, "This is not what I want, this is not what I planned, and I just gotta say, I do not understand!"

She captioned the video, "when you're launching a product line at target the pressure is on." This video is true marketing at its finest, receiving over 1.1 million likes and nearly 6 million views in less than 24 hours.

The entrepreneur gearing up to launch a wellness line in partnership with Target called "Being Frenshe," which is an extension of Frenshe, the wellness platform Tisdale launched in 2020, according to Women's Wear Daily. The products include bath bombs, candles, perfumes, bath powders, scrubs and more. All products are vegan and sulfate-, paraben- and phthalate-free and will be available at Target and online starting July 18.

"I was realizing how these little things that I would do — even just lighting a candle or opening a window — can change the energy so much, and I saw how fragrance was lifting my mood. I started to research how our brains and moods can be impacted by fragrances, and that was really the beginning of Being Frenshe," Tisdale said.

Comments / 0

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Tisdale
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Disney Channel#Target#Women S Wear Daily
