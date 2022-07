A man was arrested in Palm Beach County on Wednesday in connection with the June 4 shooting homicide of a man in the back of a car in Cape Coral. According to a booking report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Maldonado, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested at a home on Norris Road in Wellington after law enforcement learned he had arrived there two days before and was staying with the homeowner.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO