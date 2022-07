July 19, 2022 - The man caught on camera burning an African flag with a flamethrower was arrested on July 7, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police charged Kenny Raymond with criminal mischief and initiated a Risk Protection Order process. The incident occurred at the Uhuru House community center on 18th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg, and surveillance cameras show a large stream of fire shooting out of the flamethrower toward the flag. Some Uhuru members felt that the man should have received more serious charges.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO