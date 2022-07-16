ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Man Utd vs Crystal Palace on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news for pre-season match in Melbourne

By Nyle Smith
 3 days ago
MANCHESTER UNITED return to pre-season action THIS TUESDAY where they'll going toe-to-toe with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Erik Ten Hag's tenure in the hot seat has got off to a superb start, albeit in pre-season friendlies.

Manchester United annihilated Melbourne Victory in a pre-season friendly Credit: Getty
Palace have already played a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Singapore Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The Red Devils followed up their emphatic opening pre-season win over Liverpool with a 4-1 triumph against Melbourne Victory on Friday.

However, United face another tough task in a Crystal Palace side who will be eager to put their recent loss behind them.

And the Eagles should store some confidence as they defeated Manchester United on the final day of the 2021/22 season.

What time does Manchester United vs Crystal Palace kick off?

  • Manchester United's mouth-watering clash with Crystal Palace will take place on Tuesday, July 19.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 11:10am UK time - 8:10pm local time.
  • The historic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia is the allocated arena and it can hold a staggering 100,000 fans.
  • Wilfried Zaha's 37th minute strike earned Palace three points on the final day of last season.
Is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on TV and can I live stream it?

  • Manchester United vs Crystal Palace will be exclusively broadcasted live on MUTV in the UK.
  • Or fans can stream the entire action through the club's official website.
  • Head to manutd.com for more info on how to watch the match.

Team news

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag will be without Cristiano Ronaldo yet again as the Portuguese icon plans his summer exit from Old Trafford.

However Ten Hag has confirmed that David de Gea is back on the training pitch after being left out of the squad following his slight knock in the 4-0 victory over Liverpool.

However, club captain Harry Maguire made his first appearance of the pre-season on Friday and is likely to be in from the start whilst his partner Rafael Varane is expected to follow suit.

Whilst summer signings Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia could get a run out if they join up with the team on time.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace gaffer only had TEN senior players available to him for their 2-0 loss against Liverpool.

So the Arsenal legend will be hoping that he can have some key members return ahead of the fixture with the Red Devils.

