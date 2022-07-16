ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monica Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign for ‘Friends’

By Chrysnel Banzouzi
 3 days ago
Monica enlists Ty Dolla $ign for her new single, “Friends.” On the acoustic track, the two sing about refusing to allow their circle of friends interfere with their relationship. “I got friends, baby / Just like you / They don’t understand / What we going through,” Monica...

