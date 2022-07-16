ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, TX

Child abduction alert issued for 12-year-old Texas girl

By Grace Reader
 3 days ago

CORINTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas AMBER Alert Network issued a child abduction alert for a 12-year-old Texas girl Saturday afternoon.

The Corinth Police Department said it’s looking for Angie Carrasco. She is Hispanic, just taller than 5 feet and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and Croc-style shoes.

Image of Angie Carrasco and suspect vehicle (Texas DPS photos)

The alert said police were looking for an unknown suspect in connection to the girl’s disappearance, but that the suspect is believed to be driving a silver, newer-model, Chevrolet with an unknown license plate.

The suspect was last heard from in Corinth, Texas, the alert said.

The Corinth PD posted on Facebook that at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, a silver truck believed to be a Chevy Silverado “picked up a missing person in front of her residence in the 2700 block of Cherokee trail.”

This child is believed to be in grave or immediate danger, as is the protocol for sending out this alert. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Corinth Police Department at 940-349-1600 or 911.

