New York City, NY

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Fresh-Faced in an Adorable Blue Frock on Rare NYC Outing: See Photos

By Elisabeth McGowan
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock; ZapatA/MEGA

Summer in the city! Jennifer Lawrence was spotted fresh-faced on a rare outing through the West Village of New York City in photos obtained by Life & Style.

The Don’t Look Up star, 31, selected an adorable blue and white-checkered frock for her Friday, July 15, stroll as well as yellow sandals and a small black purse. Jennifer also kept her blonde waves down her back and opted for a makeup-free on her day out.

Just one week prior, Jennifer and her husband, Cooke Maroney

grabbing an early breakfast in the city that never sleeps at La Bonbonniere. They even walked arm-in-arm together while out on the town.

The couple tend to keep their romance away from the public eye, as the Hunger Games franchise lead rarely comments about her marriage. The Academy Award winner and the art gallerist tied the knot in an October 2020 wedding ceremony, an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

“She and Cooke made it official on October 19, with a star-studded celebration at the palatial Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, and it was a fairy tale come true,” the source said. “Their vows were so sweet and emotional. Jennifer was close to tears as were some of the guests.”

While their nuptials were beautiful and low-key, “the reception, on the other hand, was wild,” the insider continued.

“After being treated to a lavish spread, including wood-roasted fish and leg of beef, smoked pork belly, salt cod beignets and homemade s’mores, the couple and their loved ones did shots and partied until 5:30 a.m.,” the source added. “Jen was dancing with everyone — she looked tired by the end of it, but so, so happy!”

In March 2022, the happy couple welcomed their first child together. However, Jennifer has made it a point to keep her baby out of the spotlight.

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” the Winter’s Bone actress told Vanity Fair in November 2021. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

It seems that Jennifer is balancing mom life and her career skillfully as she has several projects lined up, including Red, White and Water, Mob Girl and Bad Blood.

Scroll down to see photos of Jennifer’s adorable outfit for her day out!

