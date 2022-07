One of Laredo’s youngest-ever statewide pageantry winners and local influencers has finally decided to put the world of competition behind her. Chelsea Morgensen, the current Miss Lone Star USA and the youngest-ever Miss Texas Teen USA, has retired from competition. Since the age limit to compete at Miss Texas USA is 28 years old and Morgensen turns that age later this year, the annual pageant-goer has finally put the gloves, or should we say heels, down for the final time.

