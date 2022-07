The CDC has issued a lockdown advisory to the residents of Sesame Street after longtime roommates Bert and Ernie revealed they have both contracted Monkeypox. “Our hearts go out to Bert and Ernie, who have been platonic and exclusive friends for many years now,” said Big Bird. “Luckily, they have both received the monkeypox vaccine and all 13 monkeypox boosters. We pray for their speedy recovery.”

