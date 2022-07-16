ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Opera Singer Blasts Italy Venue for Blackface, Withdraws From Show

By Alan Halaly
 3 days ago
Opera singer Angel Blue has dropped out of her performance in La Traviata and put the Arena di Verona on blast for staging...

Comments / 2

New York City, NY
