ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 49, Dylan Herberg

By graybandit2k
obnug.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell! The summer is heating up in Boise, as we’ve reached that stretch of mid-July to mid-August where you just kinda pray your A/C unit holds up to the punishment. But the good news? We’re over halfway through the countdown! only about 7 weeks of us waxing poetic about players are...

www.obnug.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
obnug.com

Boise State Roster Countdown 2022: Day 47, Cortez Hogans

We are trudging along on this fine Monday. Today’s entry actually has number 33 BUT it’s a double-occupied on the roster and we had an opening here so this is where the entry landed. With 47 days left—DL Cortez Hogans. #47 (33), Cortez Hogans, RS Senior, DL.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Eagle High Baseball Standout Drafted Into MLB

Kellen Moore, Aaron Paul, Leighton Vander Esch and Chris Petersen are some major Boise names that come to mind when thinking of the "who's who" of celebrities past. It's time to chalk up another name on that list--and we can't wait to see just how big this star can become.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Chukars hold off Boise 17-15

It was a wild one Saturday night, but the Chukars held off the Boise Hawks 17-15. Brady West homered and Jose Reyes and Jose Bermudez each knocked in three runs for the Chukars (26-21) as the team won its second straight in the series. Logan Bender picked up his first...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Roundup-resistant weed found in Idaho sugar beet field

A University of Idaho Extension weed specialist is investigating the recent discovery in an Elmore County sugar beet field of a weed that had never previously been detected in Idaho and appears to be resistant to glyphosate herbicide. Albert Adjesiwor, who works from the UI Kimberly Research and Extension Center,...
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Does Idaho Have the Only City In America Named Boise?

Boise, Idaho, is one of the country's most unique and friendly cities and perhaps the world. It's one of the rare cities that's mentioned in a few songs. Old folks remember the iconic intro to Lynyrd Skynyrd's 'Gimmie Three Steps' or Jewel's 'The Boise Song.' And we all know it's Boy-see, not Boy-zee. However, have you ever wondered if Idaho has the only city named Boise in America? Could other states have a city named Boise?
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

KTVB off the air temporarily Monday

BOISE, Idaho — Update: KTVB signal restored shortly before 11 a.m. and is back on the air. KTVB's signal from its Boise transmitter will be down temporarily on Monday morning for maintenance. The outage will affect digital channel 7.1, but will not affect viewers receiving KTVB/KTFT from the Twin Falls transmitter.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Feldman
107.9 LITE FM

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Desperate Boise Home Sellers Leading the Nation in Price Cuts

According to a new report, the nation's most overvalued home market for the past two years is leading the country in home price reductions. Over the past several years, the Boise housing market has received national attention from television networks, national newspapers, digital publications, and other outlets covering the unprecedented rise in home prices.
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Local Burger Joint Announces It Is Expanding into Eagle

Eagle residents were stunned when their favorite (and really only) sports bar locked their doors for the final time after an absolutely wild weekend of NFL playoffs. The Busters Bar and Grill on State Street in Eagle was the last remaining Busters in the Treasure Valley. The original Busters on Broadway in Boise closed in 2015. At one point, there was a location on Overland Road in Boise too but we’re not sure which year that one closed.
EAGLE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#American Football#Edge Stats Height#Starti
103.5 KISSFM

“What’s Between the Buns?,” With Boise’s Bad Boy Burgers

Hello hello, my beautiful neighbors of the Treasure Valley!. If you live anywhere near downtown Boise, especially around The Bench or Federal Way, you’ve probably heard of Bad Boy Burgers. Their food is not only quick and convenient, but incredibly tasty. They literally have everything from delicious burgers, mouthwatering...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moose on the loose in Hidden Springs

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — A moose is on the loose in a Hidden Springs community, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). IDFG is asking for community members to keep their distance and not engage with the moose if they make contact. When moose are threatened, they may charge at humans or other animals like dogs or try and flee and potentially be hit by oncoming traffic.
HIDDEN SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho angler hoists up a new catch-and-release record catfish

Congratulations to Jared Holt of Homedale for catching a new state catch-and-release record for flathead catfish from the Snake River in Owyhee County. Holt hauled up the behemoth catfish on July 9 on the Snake River. The fish measured 43 inches long, just an inch longer than the previous record-holding fish caught by none other than Holt himself back in 2020.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live. As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements. The nonprofit Jesse...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Buy Your Mega Millions Ticket at One of Boise’s 15 Luckiest Lottery Locations

Everything is expensive right now! Gas. Groceries. Housing. Winning the next Mega Millions drawing wouldn't just make things easier, it would be life-changing!. None of the past 26 Mega Millions drawings have produced a jackpot winner, which means the drawing for Tuesday, July 19 is a whopping $530 million! You read that right. The winning ticket will be worth more than half a billion dollars. (The cash option is $304.7 million, that's still not too shabby!)
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy