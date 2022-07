Rogues’ Gallery #1 made my skin crawl. And I’m not saying that to indicate that this is not a work of merit, nor do I feel like this is a story that should have remained untold. I say that to hammer home the fact that this creative team has its fingers on the pulse of the industry, and has therefore delivered a story about toxic fandom that feels all too accurate. Spending time with some of these people made me supremely uncomfortable, in the way that only insightful art can accomplish.

