Man wanted after hours-long standoff in Uniontown

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said no charges will be filed against the Pennsylvania State Police trooper who shot and killed a 25-year-old man during a traffic stop in May. Investigators determined Dennis Fonoimoana was armed with a stolen gun when he was a passenger in a car...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for firing a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown. On July 17, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were on patrol on High Street in Morgantown when “an audible gunshot was heard” from the area of Walnut Street, according to a criminal complaint.
Westmoreland County prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a Unity man whom police say shot into a Derry Township home and killed a woman as she slept. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, in a 20-page opinion issued Friday, rejected a defense request that claimed...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County< Pa.) Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer has released the name of the person who was killed on a motorcycle near the Hopewell Shopping Center on Wednesday night. The coroner said a 23-year-old Christian Tyler McKenzie died in a crash. Hopewell Township Police Chief Don Sedlacek reported...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Markleton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a park ranger in his side-by-side while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The incident happened on June 17 in Jefferson Township, according to court documents. A Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) ranger from Forbes State Forest […]
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been two weeks since an Armstrong County woman allegedly took the dog she was supposed to be pet sitting. Since then, the dog's owner in Westmoreland County has held out hope for the animal's safe return. But on Wednesday, Noni, a black German Sheppard, was found dead along railroad tracks in Braddock.
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have filed charges against three more people in the case of a Pennsylvania 911 operator accused of failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. According to a criminal complaint, the...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed pursuit has ended in a crash in Lewis County. Officers were initially alerted to a vehicle theft in the White Oaks area of Bridgeport within about two minutes of it being taken, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. Officers were able to locate the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to...
LATROBE, Pa. — Thomas Stanko has been sentenced to a seven-year prison sentence. A judge sentenced the Unity man for being a felon in possession of firearms. According to information presented to the court, from April through August of 2018, Stanko possessed 17 firearms and ammunition after prior convictions of multiple crimes punishable by more than one year in prison. His prior convictions include retaliation against a witness or victim, assault, criminal conspiracy, forgery, recipe of stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police charged a 36-year-old Butler County man with more than 280 counts of fraud as part of a two-year investigation into the man's use of a company-issued credit card. Watch the report: Click the video player above. Joshua Carson was arraigned and released on...
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Butler Township. The four vehicle accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 South and McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police say 38-year-old Amanda Beck of Butler was speeding while approaching...
Two people are facing dozens of felony charges after they allegedly stole a person’s wallet and bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Our news partners at WPXI report that 19-year-old Yury Gomez-Martinez and 21-year-old Brayan Sanz-Saavedra, both of California, stole a wallet from a woman who was shopping at the TJ Maxx in Cranberry.
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man pointed a gun at four men who were cutting grass following an argument in South Union Township, Fayette County. The incident happened last Wednesday at about 9:40 p.m. on Coal Lick Run. Police said the victims were cutting grass...
ELIZABETH, Pa. — Former Elizabeth Borough police Chief Timothy Butler has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of theft of government property. For nearly a year-and-a-half, he was allegedly stealing heroin evidence from federal criminal cases and using the drug himself. It's new fallout from...
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail. Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges. Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family...
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Police Department is reporting that they were dispatched to the area of 434 Franklin Avenue in the City of Aliquippa for a report of shots fired just before 1 AM Saturday morning, July 16, 022. Police arrived and located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. PA State Police were contacted by Aliquippa Police to take over the investigation. State Police reported on Saturday via release that they were able to determine by means of witness interviews and video surveillance camera footage that Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, shot the male victim identified as Jourdan Kasper.
The state Attorney General’s Office has taken legal action against a Sharpsburg used car dealership accused of knowingly selling numerous vehicles that weren’t roadworthy and came with worthless warranties. Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has filed a lawsuit against JK Motor Cars at 1214...
