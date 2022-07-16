ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniontown, PA

Man wanted after hours-long standoff in Uniontown

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIONTOWN, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man after an hours-long SWAT...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge rules intent to harm supports murder count in Derry Township homicide

Westmoreland County prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a Unity man whom police say shot into a Derry Township home and killed a woman as she slept. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, in a 20-page opinion issued Friday, rejected a defense request that claimed...
DERRY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man offers $2,000 reward to find stolen guns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Glen Mills, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Uniontown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Uniontown, PA
WTAJ

Report: Drunk Somerset County man leads park ranger on chase

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Markleton man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a park ranger in his side-by-side while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The incident happened on June 17 in Jefferson Township, according to court documents. A Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) ranger from Forbes State Forest […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Jason Mills
WDTV

Pursuit on I-79 ends in crash in Lewis County, suspect charged

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-speed pursuit has ended in a crash in Lewis County. Officers were initially alerted to a vehicle theft in the White Oaks area of Bridgeport within about two minutes of it being taken, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. Officers were able to locate the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County man faces nearly 300 felony theft counts over improper credit card usage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Butler County man is facing a slew of credit card theft charges after he allegedly used a company card hundreds of times to buy gift cards at area Giant Eagle Get-Go stores.Initially, Joshua Carson's employer thought he was using the company credit card to fill his work truck's tank. Instead, investigators said the 36-year-old was filling his pockets with gift cards.State police said Carson embezzled more than $32,000 from his employer, C&W Works, by going to area Get-Go locations to fill up by only purchasing a small amount of fuel and then buying gift cards to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Person of interest in disappearance of Latrobe woman sentenced to 7 years in prison for firearm possession

LATROBE, Pa. — Thomas Stanko has been sentenced to a seven-year prison sentence. A judge sentenced the Unity man for being a felon in possession of firearms. According to information presented to the court, from April through August of 2018, Stanko possessed 17 firearms and ammunition after prior convictions of multiple crimes punishable by more than one year in prison. His prior convictions include retaliation against a witness or victim, assault, criminal conspiracy, forgery, recipe of stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license.
LATROBE, PA
#Swat#Pennsylvania State Police
butlerradio.com

Two Injured After Chain Reaction Crash On Route 8

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Butler Township. The four vehicle accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 South and McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police say 38-year-old Amanda Beck of Butler was speeding while approaching...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

California Pair Charged With Stealing Wallet And Buying Gift Cards

Two people are facing dozens of felony charges after they allegedly stole a person’s wallet and bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Our news partners at WPXI report that 19-year-old Yury Gomez-Martinez and 21-year-old Brayan Sanz-Saavedra, both of California, stole a wallet from a woman who was shopping at the TJ Maxx in Cranberry.
CALIFORNIA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Woman in Jail for Attempted Homicide Early Saturday

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The City of Aliquippa Police Department is reporting that they were dispatched to the area of 434 Franklin Avenue in the City of Aliquippa for a report of shots fired just before 1 AM Saturday morning, July 16, 022. Police arrived and located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment. PA State Police were contacted by Aliquippa Police to take over the investigation. State Police reported on Saturday via release that they were able to determine by means of witness interviews and video surveillance camera footage that Katrina Mills, of Aliquippa, shot the male victim identified as Jourdan Kasper.

