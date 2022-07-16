ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman returns for one final go-around with UE women's basketball

By Joe Downs
Cover picture for the articleThe University of Evansville women's basketball team is back practicing with summer workouts, looking to build on last season's positives, the first under head coach Robin Scherr-Wells. The Aces went 8-22 and 2-16 in Missouri Valley Conference play. Senior point Anna Newman wasn't expected to be...

wevv.com

Mighty Oaks make major moves in athletic program

In the past few years, the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana have taking turns making splashes with major moves and facility improvements. However, today it was Oakland City University's turn in the spotlight with a major announcement of their own. This afternoon at the Johnson Center,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

A New Indoor/Outdoor Go-Kart & Minature Golf Complex Could Be Coming To Evansville

Evansville could be the home of a new indoor/outdoor facility where families can race go-karts and play miniature golf. You hear some people say that there's nothing for families to do in Evansville. I am one who disagrees with that statement. We have plenty of things to do such as Walther's Golf & Fun, Bowling, cMOE, High Score Player Two, Bowling, Escape Rooms, Birdies, Burdette Park, and more. There are a lot of things to do here in Evansville, however, when I was growing up, there was one place that I used to love to visit. That place was Kart World. Evansville's only go-kart track was located on Morgan Center Drive, in conjunction with Adventureland Golf, was a blast. I could have raced all day in those go-karts if my parents would have let me! However, Kart World closed down in the early 2000s leaving a void for those who enjoyed the thrill of racing their friends and family members in go-karts.
EVANSVILLE, IN
daviessky.org

New Pickleball Courts Open at Yellow Creek Park

Daviess County Parks & Recreation celebrates the opening of six newly renovated pickleball courts at Yellow Creek Park. Commissioner Charlie Castlen and Parks Board Chair Lewis Jean attended the ribbon cutting event on Saturday, July 16. Pickleball is a popular racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Evansville, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

Weiner Dog races make Triumphant return to Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the second weekend, of the Ellis Park 2022 summer meet, and Saturday, was a big day at the ‘Ol Pea Patch -- a day that officially “went to the dogs”. That’s right, it was the triumphant return, of the weiner dog races. The track held five qualifying heats, to determine who will be in the championship next month.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

New pizza spot open for business in downtown Evansville

A new pizza spot is now open in downtown Evansville, Indiana. Pangea Pizzeria opened up at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Ingle Street. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch service, and again from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. for dinner. Lunch hours at Pangea Pizzeria will stay the same on Fridays and Saturdays, but on those days, dinner will be served from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Donut Bank celebrates a sweet 55 years in the Tri-State

Like any successful bank, adding new locations is one way to measure the company's successes. That same train of thought can also be used when it comes to banks that offers donuts and coffee, as opposed to home and auto loans. Donut Bank opened on July 18th, 1967. The first...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Person
Robin
visitowensboro.com

Your Two-Day Itinerary for Owensboro

Owensboro is the perfect place to spend a weekend getaway. Whether you’re on a cross-country roadtrip to a city like St. Louis (only three hours away) or Nashville (only two hours away), or you’ve just decided to get out and explore the great state of Kentucky, our northwestern city should absolutely be a destination on your radar.
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Tony Ricketts, General Manager Of D-Patrick Auto Sales

Meet Tony Ricketts, General Manager Of D-Patrick Auto Sales. When you walk into D-Patrick Auto Sales, located on the corner of the Lloyd Expressway and Green River Road, the first thing you’ll notice is the fact that you are immediately met with a warm smile and a greeting by one of their sales team member. D-Patrick employees welcome you like you are family, and one of the main reasons is that D-Patrick is a local family-owned business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville murder still unsolved seven years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville cold case is not being forgotten. Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of Shane Breedlove’s murder. On July 19, 2015, the musician was gunned down on Washington Avenue while walking to his job at Washington Square Mall. Several people were initially arrested in the case, but the charges were later […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Donut Bank looks back 55 years

- Donut Bank is known as a staple to Indiana culture that many know and love. 55 years ago they opened their doors on First Ave. Since then they have grown in size, opening nine other stores in locations including, Evansville, Newburgh, Princeton and Henderson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Go Around#North High School
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess Women’s Hospital ranked best in state

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Quality, safe care, a reputation for excellent patient experiences, an ethical approach to treatment — these qualities all make for a great hospital. In the Tri-State, one local hospital is being recognized for their work within the community. The Leapfrog Group partnered with Money.com...
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

See the Full Menu for Downtown Evansville’s New Pizzeria

A brand new pizzeria is set to open its doors in downtown Evansville, and by the look of the menu, it will offer a wide range of gourmet versions of the popular Italian dish. While history shows ancient Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks made and ate flatbreads with toppings, credit for creating the pizza we know and love today goes to the city of Naples, Italy back in the 18th century. Today, you can get practically anything you want on a pizza in any number of styles from thin crust to thick crust, New York style, Chicago style, Detroit style, and crusts that are made from ground-up cauliflower. Whatever your preference, there's a pizza out there for you from any number of restaurants.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews in Evansville and Henderson called to water rescue

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Rescue crews were called a water rescue Sunday. Henderson County Dispatchers say the call came in around 1:45 p.m. They say a car went too far into some water behind the Sinclair gas station near the Twin Bridges. Crews worked for nearly an hour to get...
HENDERSON, KY
Basketball
Sports
KISS 106

New BBQ Restaurant Opening on Evansville’s Franklin Street

A new restaurant has big plans to serve up delicious BBQ to the Evansville area. On Franklin Street sits a building that used to be a Dairy Queen, that building will soon have new life brought to it when Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ opens its doors. Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ just recently announced their new sign is up, so if you're driving down Franklin Street be sure to keep an eye peeled for the new Kenny's Smoke Shack BBQ sign!
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews put out fire at Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were at the TJ Maxx Distribution Center for more than an hour Sunday. That’s up on the north side off of Lynch Road. Dispatchers say the call came as a commercial structure fire around 1:45 p.m.. The last crew left the scene shortly after 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Rise Ministry spreads the word through community cleanup

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Christian nonprofit is spreading its message while working to beautify the city, one park at a time. Rise Ministry hosted a community cleanup and prayer walk at Diamond Valley Park Saturday afternoon. This is the third city park the group has focused their community efforts on. One Rise official […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

