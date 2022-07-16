ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soo Foo Moto Fest hosts car show Saturday afternoon despite the rain

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
On a rainy day, people gathered at the J&L Harley Davidson location Saturday in Sioux Falls for the second day of the Soo Foo Moto Fest, formerly known as Hot Harley Nights.

The Soo Foo Moto Fest, which raises money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, is a scaled-down version of Hot Harley Nights, according to a press release from when the transition was announced in February.

Saturday's events included a car show at the L&L Harley location and a UTV/ATV show at Big Sioux PowerSports.

The band Minority Falls played in a small shelter while people enjoyed food from food trucks nearby.

On Friday night, there was a stunt show and a bike show.

For the past 25 years, J&L has raised over $3.5 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in South Dakota and Montana. Hot Harley Nights at its peak would draw over 30,000 people for a parade of children from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and more than 5,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycles and their riders.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

