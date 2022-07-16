ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Maguire eager to put disappointing season and career ‘setback’ behind him

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EB8id_0giFOvDx00

Harry Maguire is determined to bounce back from a disappointing season where the Manchester United captain admits his career took a “setback”.

Being the most expensive defender in history naturally brings increased scrutiny, as does skippering one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Maguire’s performances and leadership were pored over in great detail during a chastening campaign for all connected to United, leading to questions about his future in the backline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fF8dR_0giFOvDx00
Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain’s armband at United (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)

But new manager Erik ten Hag backed the oft-criticised £80million defender when confirming he would retain the captain’s armband and the 29-year-old England international is driven to kick on.

“Listen, last year was disappointing,” Maguire said. “As an individual I didn’t play well and as team we certainly didn’t play well.

“But a good career can last 10 to 15 years and you’re never going to have every year where it’s plain sailing and you don’t have any difficulties.

“You’re going to have to fight, you’re going to have setbacks and last year was certainly a setback for myself on my career path.

“But it’s behind us now and we look forward to the future and getting this club back to winning trophies, which is what it’s all about.”

Maguire was speaking at a fan event in Melbourne during United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

You’re going to have setbacks and last year was certainly a setback for myself on my career path.

Ten Hag has so far overseen victories against Liverpool and Melbourne Victory, with friendlies against Crystal Palace at the MCG and Aston Villa in Perth still to come

The demanding Dutchman’s fingerprints have been visible in the performances to date and his work at the club has impressed the squad.

“It’s been tough,” Maguire said. “The running has been hard but we’re really looking forward to the season.

“Everyone – the players, the club – know last year was nowhere near good enough but it’s a fresh start and we’ve got a big season ahead.

“Erik and his coaching staff are bringing their ideas and the first two games you’ve seen little glimpses of the principals.

“We’re working towards being ready for that first Premier League game, that’s what matters. Everything we’re doing now is building for that first game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bruno Fernandes unsure what future holds for Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he does not know what the future will hold for Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has not joined the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons amid speculation that he could leave Old Trafford for a second time this summer, just 12 months after his return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
Person
Harry Maguire
newschain

Hull complete signing of Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik

Hull have completed the signing of Turkish winger Dogukan Sinik from Antalyaspor. Sinik joins the Sky Bet Championship side for an undisclosed fee, subject to a work permit, and has signed a three-year deal with the club holding a 12-month option. The 23-year-old made 123 appearances for his hometown club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#England#Uk#United
newschain

Christoph Zimmermann leaves Norwich for SV Darmstadt

Defender Christoph Zimmermann has left Norwich and completed a move to German side SV Darmstadt 98. Centre-back Zimmermann joined the Canaries during the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund II and went on to help Daniel Farke’s side lift the Sky Bet Championship title twice. The 29-year-old was troubled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Thailand
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ceremonial guards withdrawn from positions in midday sun as London baked

Heavily-dressed ceremonial guards were withdrawn from their positions for a number of hours in the sweltering heat as temperatures topped 40C. Soldiers, who wear a uniform including bearskin hats, were allowed to shelter from the sun in the hottest period on Tuesday. The Ministry of Defence said the guards stationed...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy