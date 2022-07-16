Keanu Reeves Developing Formula 1 Documentary For Disney+

BET will highlight the career and legacy of Nelson Mandela later this month. Variety reports that the network will debut a five-part docuseries about the legendary leader on July 18, 2022 through its YouTube channel. Each piece of the five-part project will be led by a different celebrity and will highlight a subject that is tied to Mandela’s legacy. Along the way, guest hosts will be joined by community leaders and change makers across the U.S., U.K. and South Africa. Thus far, Jabari Banks of Bel-Air, Black-ish star Marsai Martin, Britain’s Got Talent‘s Jeremy Lynch, 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, BAFTA Winner Big Zuu and soccer star star Patrice Evra have signed on to appear in the series. Not to mention, Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, will share previously unheard stories about his grandfather.

