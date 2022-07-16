ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat missing in Logan Airport for 3 weeks reunited with her owner

 3 days ago

Cat missing in Logan Airport for 3 weeks reunited with her owner 01:53

BOSTON -- A cat that went missing inside Logan Airport for three weeks was reunited with her owner on Saturday.

The cat, whose name is Rowdy, escaped her kennel on June 24 after her Lufthansa flight from Germany landed in Boston.

Rowdy was caught on Wednesday with a trap in an area where several workers had reported sightings of the cat. The Animal Rescue League of Boston said it loaned humane cat traps to Massport.

Her owner, Patty Sahli, feared the worst but remained hopeful that somehow she'd eventually be found.

"I thought the odds were really tough to find her in such a large place that's not where people live," Patty said. "So I tried to stay surface level. So when I got the text at 5:30 in the morning, I said, 'Oh god, something happened.' That's when I started to feel the emotions of pins and needles...so when I was driving to work, I stopped to have a cup of coffee. I just waited until they called me. And then they said, 'We have her.'"

Patty and her husband are a military family that was returning to the states, and Patty was stopping in Boston to visit relatives when Rowdy bolted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAKUc_0giFNEkH00
Rowdy the cat was reunited with her owner Patty Sahli on Saturday at Logan Airport. WBZ-TV

The cat was found to still be in good health and was being treated by ARL staff and volunteers before being reunited with Patty.

After the reunion, the cat went back into the pet carrier and out to the car as the two are headed for another flight to Florida.

The Sahli's are retiring in Crestview, Florida, where Rowdy will be reunited with the family's other cat.

