While the Overwatch League has put on many hype tournaments over the past five years, this season’s Midseason Madness tournament is a whole new animal. Not only will teams from the West and East Regions face off for the first time this season, eager to finally claim the bragging rights of being the globe’s best Overwatch players, but games will happen over a full six days. Fans will get to enjoy hours of games per day. That said, we’ll all be running on Hawaii time, so get that coffee ready.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO