ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Alexandra Popp on target again as Germany sweep Finland aside

By Peter Lansley at Stadium MK
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNKEy_0giFMbt500
Alexandra Popp (centre) is congratulated after she scores in her third straight Euros game.

Alexandra Popp, making up for lost time after missing the last two Women’s Euros with injury, became the first Germany player to score in all three group games of this event as her header helped Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side extend their 100% start to this tournament with a predictably comfortable win over Finland.

In the knockout stages, Germany will face Austria in Brentford on Thursday, playing for the right to return to Stadium MK for a semi-final a week later, probably against Sweden, France or the Netherlands, the three European teams rated above them in the world rankings.

Popp, returning to full fitness after suffering from Covid last month, was on target early in the second half as Finland, themselves with a 100% record – unfortunately three straight defeats – acquitted themselves creditably. The 31-year-old followed England’s Beth Mead in scoring in the three group games.

“That’s what you would expect from a central striker,” Voss-Tecklenburg said of her captain. “We know how good she is with her head, and we know the effect she has on the opposition, so that’s why we gave her 90 minutes, to work on her fitness and we think she is coming back [to her best]. We look forward to her scoring her fourth goal now!”

Germany have also won their group without conceding a goal; the only other time they managed this? When they triumphed in 2005 on the last occasion England hosted this tournament.

In the humidity of a midsummer Milton Keynes night, with qualification already assured, Germany had no reason to overstretch themselves. Although they made four changes, two enforced through suspension, they retained the powerful first-choice attacking trio that had pressed Spain so effectively in victory last Tuesday.

Finland, quarter-finalists when they hosted this tournament in 2009, defended deep and compact but kept two players up for potential breakaways. Juliette Kemppi raced away one on one in the 25th minute but could not get her shot away.

Germany though have not won this competition on eight occasions – four in a row when Voss-Tecklenburg, their coach, was playing – without knowing how to stay patient against weaker opponents without losing tempo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VS5Ub_0giFMbt500
Nicole Anyomi scores Germany’s third goal. Photograph: Michael Zemanek/REX/Shutterstock

Sure enough, the opening goal arrived five minutes before the interval. Svenja Huth played a cute reverse pass back down the right channel for the overlapping Giulia Gwinn to chip her cross beyond the near post. From the right-back’s cross, the left-back, Sophia Kleinherne, arrived in the middle to head home.

The decision of Finland’s coach Anna Signeul to move Elli Pikkujamsa from centre to left-back as she withdrew Emma Koivisto in a half-time switch was immediately undone. The Germany substitute Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, on at right-back, cut past Pikkujamsa with disarming ease before crossing for Popp to nod down and over the line for her third goal of the tournament.

Germany’s substitutions reaped further dividend midway through the half. Eveliina Summanen’s miscontrol encouraged Nicole Anyomi to create an angle and slide home her shot from 15 yards.

“The 3-0 win is satisfactory,” Linda Dallman, the Germany midfielder, said. “Austria are a very good team, a very experienced team. We know a lot of their players from the Frauen-Bundesliga, and they know us, and we look forward to that game.”

Signeul said: “It’s been a fantastic tournament. “I’m very impressed with Germany. They are the best I’ve seen then for many, many years. Of course I’ve been very impressed with England; it’s always very difficult to play Spain as their players are so quick and agile; and France have been very good.”

Sign up for our new and free women’s football newsletter!

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

My name is Brian: the prisoner whose treatment put Switzerland on trial

“My relationship to this country is so … ” Brian Keller tails off, searching for the word to describe his feelings toward the nation that has, even in the eyes of UN observers, tortured him. “Strange,” he concludes. “They’ve always treated me as something else, telling me to go back to Africa. I’m from here. My father and grandfather are Swiss.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

‘France Has Delivered Almost Nothing’

As the war in Ukraine approaches the six-month mark, much has changed. Since Russia invaded, more than 12 million Ukrainians have been displaced, of whom at least 5 million became refugees across Europe. Several cities and towns, particularly in the country’s central and eastern regions, have been reduced to rubble. Some 5,000 civilian deaths have been recorded, though the true number is thought to be considerably higher. Kyiv estimated last month that it was losing as many as 200 soldiers a day.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giulia Gwinn
Person
Svenja Huth
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Alexandra Popp
People's Needs

A terrible fire is coming towards Germany

Germany, a Central European country, is now on fire. According to the forecast of the German Meteorological Department, the temperature will reach 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country on Tuesday. However, temperatures in Germany have been around 30 degrees Celsius for several days. But it will gradually increase from Monday.
The Guardian

Why are Democratic billionaires backing white candidates over better candidates of color?

The 2022 Democratic primaries have seen a surge of white billionaires, ostensibly Democrats, throwing their weight – and their money – around to try to boost the fortunes of hand-picked, under-qualified white men running against candidates of color. They are doing this despite the candidates of color often being more experienced and better suited to both win and govern in a period of fractious racial conflict where democracy itself is under ferocious attack. With white billionaire friends like these, progressives and Democrats are likely to lose political power and also set back the cause of racial justice in this country.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Women S Euros#European
The Guardian

Why do Britain’s roads melt and its rails buckle in heat?

Extreme temperatures have led to widespread problems and disruption on Britain’s railways, with trains running at slow speeds and mainlines closed. Airport runways and some roads have also shown they can be susceptible to heat. Railways. Steel rails expand and tend to buckle in the heat – whatever the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Guardian

I grew up where Liz Truss did, attended the same school. She’s not telling you the truth

Liz Truss may trail Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership race, but as the “continuity candidate” to succeed Boris Johnson, she has a hard-right base to please. To that end, she has chosen to repeat old attacks on her home and her old school. She lived and went to school in Roundhay, a leafy suburb of Leeds. I know a bit about it – I grew up there at the same time. I too went to that school.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

364K+
Followers
87K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy