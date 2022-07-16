Alexandra Popp on target again as Germany sweep Finland aside

Alexandra Popp (centre) is congratulated after she scores in her third straight Euros game.

Alexandra Popp, making up for lost time after missing the last two Women’s Euros with injury, became the first Germany player to score in all three group games of this event as her header helped Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side extend their 100% start to this tournament with a predictably comfortable win over Finland.

In the knockout stages, Germany will face Austria in Brentford on Thursday, playing for the right to return to Stadium MK for a semi-final a week later, probably against Sweden, France or the Netherlands, the three European teams rated above them in the world rankings.

Popp, returning to full fitness after suffering from Covid last month, was on target early in the second half as Finland, themselves with a 100% record – unfortunately three straight defeats – acquitted themselves creditably. The 31-year-old followed England’s Beth Mead in scoring in the three group games.

“That’s what you would expect from a central striker,” Voss-Tecklenburg said of her captain. “We know how good she is with her head, and we know the effect she has on the opposition, so that’s why we gave her 90 minutes, to work on her fitness and we think she is coming back [to her best]. We look forward to her scoring her fourth goal now!”

Germany have also won their group without conceding a goal; the only other time they managed this? When they triumphed in 2005 on the last occasion England hosted this tournament.

In the humidity of a midsummer Milton Keynes night, with qualification already assured, Germany had no reason to overstretch themselves. Although they made four changes, two enforced through suspension, they retained the powerful first-choice attacking trio that had pressed Spain so effectively in victory last Tuesday.

Finland, quarter-finalists when they hosted this tournament in 2009, defended deep and compact but kept two players up for potential breakaways. Juliette Kemppi raced away one on one in the 25th minute but could not get her shot away.

Germany though have not won this competition on eight occasions – four in a row when Voss-Tecklenburg, their coach, was playing – without knowing how to stay patient against weaker opponents without losing tempo.

Sure enough, the opening goal arrived five minutes before the interval. Svenja Huth played a cute reverse pass back down the right channel for the overlapping Giulia Gwinn to chip her cross beyond the near post. From the right-back’s cross, the left-back, Sophia Kleinherne, arrived in the middle to head home.

The decision of Finland’s coach Anna Signeul to move Elli Pikkujamsa from centre to left-back as she withdrew Emma Koivisto in a half-time switch was immediately undone. The Germany substitute Kathrin-Julia Hendrich, on at right-back, cut past Pikkujamsa with disarming ease before crossing for Popp to nod down and over the line for her third goal of the tournament.

Germany’s substitutions reaped further dividend midway through the half. Eveliina Summanen’s miscontrol encouraged Nicole Anyomi to create an angle and slide home her shot from 15 yards.

“The 3-0 win is satisfactory,” Linda Dallman, the Germany midfielder, said. “Austria are a very good team, a very experienced team. We know a lot of their players from the Frauen-Bundesliga, and they know us, and we look forward to that game.”

Signeul said: “It’s been a fantastic tournament. “I’m very impressed with Germany. They are the best I’ve seen then for many, many years. Of course I’ve been very impressed with England; it’s always very difficult to play Spain as their players are so quick and agile; and France have been very good.”

