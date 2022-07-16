ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Hundreds turn out for the Salvation Army's second Christmas in July event

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Before the Salvation Army's second Christmas in July event began, hundreds had already gathered at Des Moines' Evelyn K. Davis Park in anticipation of the jolly festivities.

"We had so many people here, way more than we even anticipated," Salvation Army spokesperson Tamyra Harrison said. "And just the generosity of spirit of all the people that were wanting to help us on it was incredible."

The free event Saturday — Salvation Army's second Christmas in July event in Des Moines — offered Iowans family-friendly holiday-themed activities and provided information about mortgage, rent, utilities and food assistance through the Salvation Army's social services and Pathway of Hope programs .

"It shows the community that we're here, and it shows the community that we care," said Butch Frost, Iowa Capital Area Coordinator for the Salvation Army. "Our mission is to serve humanity without discrimination. The Salvation Army loves the community, we've been here over 125 years and we're not going anywhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LikH6_0giFM5vC00

Around 800 adults and children attended the first Christmas in July event last summer, and Frost said they anticipated at least1,500 people this year. The turnout for volunteers and community partners was also greater than last year, according to Harrison.

"Everything came together real nicely," Harrison said. "We're excited."

After the success of the first Christmas in July, the Salvation Army knew this needed to be an annual event, according to Harrison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Grs3W_0giFM5vC00

"I think it's gone a lot smoother so far," Harrison said. "The community has been amazing. We've got new attractions, new people, new things, new giveaways. We don't want it to get boring. We want to bring back things that work, but also add new things to keep it fresh."

Dozens of children lined up to see Santa and receive a free gift, while others posed for photos with two live reindeer at a booth with Santa's sleigh. Sponsors' booths lining the park provided free lunch, ice cream, snow cones, cotton candy and other treats.

Trista Silver, of Saylorville, and her children attended last year's event and returned Saturday.

"It's a really exciting event with lots of opportunities for the kids to just play, have fun and get some free goodies," Silver said. "It's really awesome, and they love seeing Santa in July. I think it's the best thing ever."

Other activities included bouncy houses, inflatable archery, street hockey with the Iowa Wild and face painting. Iowa Cubs mascot Cubbie Bear handed out free tickets to the Saturday night Iowa Cubs game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwyxD_0giFM5vC00

"It's great to get people together again," Silver said. "And people seem to forget a lot about the communities and the small businesses that are out here taking care of people and doing the best they can. So it's really great to actually have someone out here to start promoting it again, like, 'Hey, we're still here. We're wanting to help take care of you.'"

That is exactly the message the Salvation Army hopes people take away from the event, according to Frost.

"I think the main importance is it shows the community that we work together, and that there is a collaboration of trying to make the community move forward, help the community do better," Frost said. "And especially for those individuals that need some type of help, whatever it might be, that they're finding those connections here that can help them to take that next step in their life."

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Hundreds turn out for the Salvation Army's second Christmas in July event

