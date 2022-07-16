ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Well-rested Storm try to maintain balance vs. struggling Fever

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcXpR_0giFLnW000

The Seattle Storm have had time to settle in for a few days before the homestretch of the season.

The rest may well help the team continue its playoff push while simultaneously trying to celebrate the career of Sue Bird, with the Indiana Fever visiting for Sunday’s game in Seattle.

Bird has just four home games left. The 41-year-old point guard logged 28 minutes in the team’s most-recent game, and the five-day break no doubt helped her prepare for the stretch run of 12 games in 29 days — with eight of those games on the road.

The Storm (16-8) have been off since Tuesday’s 83-74 victory against Dallas that extended their winning streak to three games. It was the first game following the WNBA All-Star break.

Breanna Stewart’s 19 points paced the Storm in the Dallas game as Bird had seven assists.

“We continue to move the ball,” Storm coach Noelle Quinn said. “That brought some other players some scoring.”

Stewart hit another notable mark in that game, reaching the 500-assist mark. That put her third-fastest in WNBA history to 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists as she appeared in her 171st game.

The Storm are also 5-1 since Tina Charles rejoined the team.

Quinn liked seeing quality 3-point attempts in the most recent game and that the Storm attempted 18 free throws.

“There’s balance in what we were doing and that’s important,” she said. “Anytime we can get five in double figures, score the ball and marry that with our defense, that makes for a very good night.”

The Fever (5-21) have a quick turnaround after Friday night’s 87-77 home loss to the Minnesota Lynx. Indiana holds an eight-game losing streak as interim coach Carlos Knox still tries to figure out the right formula.

“It’s tough,” Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell said. “You think you’re close … you’re still not there. I guess it’s a part of the process.”

Knox said the team’s development has been gradual, noting that foul troubles have hampered reserve Emily Engstler’s ability to maintain a high level.

The Fever, who have won just two road games this season, signed guard/forward Rennia Davis and waived guard Bria Hartley on Friday.

The Storm beat Indiana 73-57 on July 1 in Seattle and then again 95-73 on July 5 in Indianapolis.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
SPORTbible

Latest Picture of Brittney Griner In Jail Leaves People Divided

The latest image of Brittney Griner behind bars following a hearing in a Russian court has left Americans divided over her treatment. The American basketballer recently pleaded guilty to drug smuggling when she was allegedly found carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She told the court, via...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Surprising Charles Barkley Job News

Charles Barkley is one of the most brutally honest people in all of sports. The former NBA star turned Turner Sports analyst has made his opinion on LIV Golf extremely clear. Barkley does not criticize players who are taking the money from the Saudi-backed golf league. It turns out Barkley...
BASKETBALL
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Report: Veteran Free Agent Expected to Join Warriors

After reportedly agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder, veteran forward JaMychal Green is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter, stating that Green is working towards a buyout with the Thunder, and is expected to sign with the Golden State Warriors once that buyout is finalized.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green offers message for LeBron James’ critics

In addition to competing against LeBron James, Draymond Green also stans for LeBron James. The Golden State Warriors star Green was in attendance as a spectator this weekend as James made his first appearance at the Drew League in over a decade. The four-time MVP James put on a show-stopping performance, becoming the talk of the town with his exploits at the pro-am event.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bria Hartley
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Carlos Knox
Person
Noelle Quinn
Person
Sue Bird
Sportsnaut

David Feherty leaves NBC for LIV Golf broadcasts

David Feherty has left the NBC broadcast team to become an LIV Golf analyst, the New York Post reported Monday. Feherty, 63, will participate in eight to 10 tournaments per year with the PGA Tour’s rival series, per the report. The Northern Ireland native was part of NBC’s broadcast...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Fever#Seattle Storm#Minnesota Lynx
ClutchPoints

Kelsey Plum reacts to new contract with Aces after winning WNBA All-Star Game MVP

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum has enjoyed herself quite the week. After being named the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP, Plum was rewarded even further by the Aces, who announced the decision to sign the 27-year-old to a brand new contract extension. The extension will reportedly keep Plum in Las Vegas for another two seasons. It was a crucial move considering she was set for free agency during the offseason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

On3 5-Star Countdown: No. 3, EDGE Keon Keeley

On3 has updated its 2023 On300 after a summer filled with camps and 7-on-7 tournaments. The No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle and earning five-star status is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep EDGE Keon Keeley, who is committed to Notre Dame. The summer before senior year is one of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Sports Illustrated

Stefanie Dolson’s Best Career Decision? Her Dog, Theo

The past few years have been plenty eventful for New York Liberty center Stefanie Dolson. From winning the WNBA championship with the Chicago Sky in 2021 to competing in the Tokyo Olympics and earning a gold medal with Team USA, Dolson has done it all. She's a two-time WNBA All-Star, having been selected in 2015 and ’17. And even before being drafted in the first round of the ’14 WNBA draft, the UConn graduate won back-to-back NCAA national titles in her last two years as a Husky.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Spun

Xbox Teams Up With Vanessa Bryant, WNBA stars For Power Her Dreams Initiative

Xbox's Power Your Dreams platform is ready to amplify the representation of women in sports and gaming. On Wednesday, it officially unveiled its Power Her Dreams initiative. Power Her Dreams is a visual representation of the hard work women put in to make their dreams come true. The video is narrated by Vanessa Bryant and features WNBA stars Rhyne Howard and Sabrina Ionescu.
UEFA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy