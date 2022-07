An iconic pizza shop favored by San Jose politicos and downtown residents alike is going under. The co-founders of 4th Street Pizza Co. told San José Spotlight they have to close their 16-year-old business by October when their lease expires. The developer who purchased the building before the pandemic, Bayview Development Company, is going to demolish the building and replace it with a multi-story structure.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO