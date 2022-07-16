ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No survivors: Police confirm pilot, sole passenger died in single-engine plane crash in West Michigan

By WWJ Newsroom
 3 days ago
Photo credit MSP

OCEANA COUNTY (WWJ) - Authorities confirmed the deaths of two Michigan men after their small aircraft crashed in Oceana County on Michigan's Westside Friday evening.

Michigan State Police confirmed the pilot, identified as Raymond Gundy, 56, from Muskegon County, and his passenger, Troy Caris, 48, from Holton, died when their Cessna crashed around 6 p.m. in a wooded area near South 102nd Avenue and West Buchanan Road in Shelby, Mich., just south of the Oceana County Airport.

State police said the FAA is currently at the scene and representatives from the NTSB and Cessna are expected to join the investigation into what caused the crash.

The two men were the only occupants in the plane when it went down, police added.

"Please keep the families in your thoughts during this difficult time," troopers said via social media.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

Related
Fox17

Sheriff: Woman pulled from water at Oval Beach, rescued by civilians

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A water rescue took place at Saugatuck’s Oval Beach. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 78-year-old woman fell into the water after experiencing a medical emergency. By the time officers arrived at the beach, bystanders had already jumped into help, pulling the woman...
SAUGATUCK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan State Police trooper on way to emergency call hit by suspected drunken driver

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Tuesday evening after crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol car on its way to an emergency call. A trooper was dispatched to an emergency call in Livingston County shortly after 6 p.m. July 19, and was going south on Old U.S. 23 near the area of Grand River Avenue in a marked vehicle with its emergency lights on when a northbound vehicle making a left turn from the highway crossed into his path and crashed into the patrol car, according to Michigan State Police.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bystanders save woman from drowning in Lake Michigan

SAUGATUCK, MI – A woman was rescued after she had a medical emergency and fell in Lake Michigan. A 78-year-old Illinois woman was on a paddle board or kayak when she had a medical emergency and fell into Lake Michigan at Oval Beach in Saugatuck around 4:44 p.m., July 19, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Jalopnik

State Police Dashcam Captures Speeding Car Going Airborne in Michigan

Work zones are a necessary part of highway maintenance but they are also inherently dangerous. By their nature, work zones are placed along the road at random for drivers and form choke points where cars must erratically slow to safely navigate. The danger really comes into play when drivers don’t pay attention to their altered environment or even drive much faster than the regularly posted speed limit. A driver in Western Michigan found this out the hard way when they sent their car sailing through the air.
101 WIXX

Rescue Boat Called for Woman Injured While Jumping into Lake Michigan at Cave Point

JACKSONPORT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A woman was injured after jumping off a cliff at Cave Point Park Monday, requiring a response from multiple agencies. The woman hurt her ankle jumping into the water, and could not get up the shoreline cliffs. A rescue boat from Jacksonport Department recovered the woman at the shore and took her to a waiting ambulance at a boat landing, said Aaron LaClair, with Door County Emergency Services.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WKHM

Fatal single-engine plane crash, Shelby Township

A single-engine plane crash left two people dead in Shelby Township, Friday evening. It happened at around 6:15PM. Investigators say that the plane broke apart and scattered as it came down through a wooded area. A nearby resident called 911, but the two occupants of the plane were already deceased...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WWJ News Radio

Autoblog

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
GREENVILLE, MI
