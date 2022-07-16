No survivors: Police confirm pilot, sole passenger died in single-engine plane crash in West Michigan

Photo credit MSP

OCEANA COUNTY (WWJ) - Authorities confirmed the deaths of two Michigan men after their small aircraft crashed in Oceana County on Michigan's Westside Friday evening.

Michigan State Police confirmed the pilot, identified as Raymond Gundy, 56, from Muskegon County, and his passenger, Troy Caris, 48, from Holton, died when their Cessna crashed around 6 p.m. in a wooded area near South 102nd Avenue and West Buchanan Road in Shelby, Mich., just south of the Oceana County Airport.

State police said the FAA is currently at the scene and representatives from the NTSB and Cessna are expected to join the investigation into what caused the crash.

The two men were the only occupants in the plane when it went down, police added.

"Please keep the families in your thoughts during this difficult time," troopers said via social media.

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash at this time.

