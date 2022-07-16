ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timnath, CO

Colorado’s Swetsville Zoo in Timnath Is About To Be Extinct

By A.J.
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A very unique Northern Colorado staple is about to be a done deal forever. The Swetsville Zoo which is in Timnath right off Harmony a little East of I-25 has been sold. The random and unique spot that confused me a bit when I first saw it was a really neat...

New Country 99.1

This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado

It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.
cpr.org

Colorado’s early wolf reintroduction plans have frustrated environmental groups, so they released one of their own

In 2020, wildlife and conservation groups applauded Colorado voters for narrowly approving an initiative requiring the state to reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope. Many environmental advocates saw the measure, which requires the state to release wolves by the end of 2023, as more than an opportunity to turn Colorado into a wolf haven. By mandating reintroduction on the ballot, they hoped to establish a democratic model of animal conservation led by voters instead of wildlife officials accustomed to helping ranchers and hunters.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

BLM Rounds Up Over 300 Wild Horses In Western Colorado

More than 300 wild horses have been gathered by the Bureau of Land Management in western Colorado. The BLM's White River Field Office began the second stage of a wild horse gathering on July 15 with the goal of getting the herd size below 235. Bait and water trap operations were conducted in June while drive-trap operations using horseback riders and helicopters began a few days ago. On Monday, 81 animals were shipped to the Axtell Wild Horse and Burro Facility.
9NEWS

Northern Colorado gets its first Level I trauma center

LOVELAND, Colo. — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) has been designated a Level I trauma center, the first hospital in northern Colorado to receive this designation from Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE). Level I recognizes the hospital can treat severe and complex injuries. The designation, which...
Priciest Property For Sale In Colorado Compared to New Mexico

How does the most expensive house currently on the market in Colorado compare to the most expensive house on the market in New Mexico? Let's take a look. Real estate is a funny thing. These two properties are located 340 miles from one another. One is a condo on top of a mall, the other is a 7,588-acre ranch. How drastically will they vary in price?
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Christopher ‘Dr. Death’ Duntsch Has Many Ties to Colorado

A new series on Peacock detailing the horrific acts of former doctor Christopher Duntsch, also known as "Dr. Death," has become quite popular for true crime buffs. The limited series, appropriately titled "Dr. Death," stars Joshua Jackson as the title character as well as Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater as the two doctors that help take Jackson's character down.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Best Traditional Climbing in the Grand Junction Colorado Area

Colorado is full of great outdoor activities. Luckily, many of these outdoor activities can take place all around the Grand Junction area. There are many types of rock climbing including sport, bouldering, and traditional climbing and all three types of climbing can be found around Grand Junction. Here are some of the most popular classic traditional climbs in the Grand Junction area.
Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Lake View Airbnb With Hot Tub Is Perfect Romantic Colorado Getaway

If you're looking for a romantic getaway, this apartment with a beautiful lake view might fit the bill. This cozy Airbnb sits right on the edge of beautiful Vallecito Lake in southwest Colorado. The place has been newly renovated, but what really makes this destination attractive is the location. You are right across the street from public access to the lake, marina, and a trail that goes around the lake.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Your Picks for the Best Local Businesses in Fruita, Colorado

Everyone I know likes to head to Fruita, Colorado to visit the local restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and other local businesses. I posted this on Facebook: "________ is my favorite local business in Fruita!" These are your replies. Popular Places In Fruita, Colorado. As near as I can tell, Munchies...
12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

