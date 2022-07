The Detroit Lions are in the middle of a full-scale retooling, but at least one of their current players appears to be firmly in their future plans. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted in a recent column that the Lions are expected to prioritize contract talks with tight end TJ Hockenson at some point this summer. Hockenson, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, has two years remaining on his rookie contract, as the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2023 earlier in the offseason.

