Moorhead, MN

Two Semis Involved in Deadly Crash in Northwest Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
 3 days ago
Moorhead, MN (KROC-AM News) - A deadly three-vehicle crash on I-94 in Moorhead involved two semis Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol has released minimal details...

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
2 seriously injured after 5 teens collide in Becker County crash

DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
Faribault, MN
