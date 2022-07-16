ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Police: 1 killed, another injured in Warren County motorcycle crash

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

A man was killed and his passenger was injured following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Warren County on Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Thomas Williams, 32, of Felicity, Ohio, and Elizabeth Herlinger, 34, of Leesburg, Ohio, were traveling eastbound on a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle on State Route 28 in Harlen Township, officials said in a news release.

Officials said Williams lost control of the motorcycle and slid into a guardrail, causing both himself and Herlinger to be ejected from the vehicle.

The pair were taken via helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where Williams was later pronounced deceased, the release states.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Xenia woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Clinton County

CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — A Xenia woman was killed and an Urbana man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway patrol. >>Dispatcher who called 911 caller a ‘little liar’ during near drowning resigns after investigation. The...
Fox 19

Police: SUV fled Butler Co. crash that severely injured couple

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding an SUV that fled a serious crash last week. The crash happened last Thursday, July 14, according to the Trenton Police Department, leaving an “elderly couple” with severe injuries. Police reference the crash in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Warren County, OH
City
Leesburg, OH
City
Felicity, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Xenia Daily Gazette

Woman dies in Clinton County two-vehicle accident

CHESTER TWP. —A Xenia woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Chester Township, Clinton County. The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. on State Route 380 north of Katys Lane. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Ford Focus operated by Heather Cole, 27, of Xenia, was...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Police#Kawasaki#Miami Valley Hospital
WLWT 5

Crash closes section of US-62 in Township of Concord

TOWNSHIP OF CONCORD, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has reported a large section of US-62 will be closed due to a crash, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 5:57 p.m. between Swamp...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Brookville councilman, wife charged following incident at apartment complex

— A Brookville Town Councilman and his wife are facing charges in connection with an incident on July 11 at the Riverfront Apartment complex. 62-year-old Charles “Chuck” Campbell was charged Monday with Battery on a Police Officer (Level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor). 56-year-old...
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox 19

Rescue crews searching Ohio River for possible body in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Numerous law enforcement agencies and first responders are searching the Ohio River for a possible body. Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry confirmed teams are searching the water. The search is focused on the area of the Ohio River near Walnut Street, Sheriff...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WCPO

Body found in Ohio River during water rescue attempt in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A body has been recovered in the search for a man in the Ohio River in downtown Lawrenceburg. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue crews responded to a call early Tuesday afternoon about a man in the water. The rescue attempt was focused near the River Watch restaurant on Walnut Street.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eaglecountryonline.com

First Responders Searching for Male in Ohio River

Multiple agencies are at the scene in Lawrenceburg. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Multiple agencies have responded to the Ohio River in search of an unknown male. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, Lawrenceburg Fire, Greendale Fire, Dearborn County Water Rescue and Indiana Conservation Officers responded...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Franklin County deputies rescue dozens of dogs from residence

SALT CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ind. — Dozens of dogs were rescued Friday thanks to deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. Around 7 a.m., Franklin County Deputies served a search warrant at a residence in the 2100-block of Beacon Road in Salt Creek Township. According to officials, the search warrant...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WDTN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 SB, police cruiser hit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Vandalia fire crews responded to assist Butler Fire and Harrison Township Fire and EMS crews on what turned out to be a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 southbound on Sunday morning. The accident occurred on Benchwood Road. A passenger vehicle struck a semi trailer stopped alongside...
VANDALIA, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy