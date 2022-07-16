This Health-Food Restaurant Has Locals Coming Back For More

Photo Credit: Photo property of Fruit-A-Bowls

By Thomas Kwan

In the Poconos, this local health food restaurant Fruit-A-Bowls has found a way to bring both nutrition and flavor, providing a better way to eat.

This local establishment is doing something different, bringing healthy food with an added twist of making fruit a meal. Fruit-A-Bowls approach seems to be working by offering locals a wide variety of choices at an affordable price. The local health-food restaurant Fruit-A-Bowl must be on to something, as the business is bustling.

"To deliver a healthy, delicious alternative to one's diet. Now more than ever, it's ultra important to get healthy. Using top-notch ingredients, we feel confident that we have provided that goal. We will continue to be health conscious and provide excellent customer service to our loyal customers," said Fruit-A-Bowls Owner Chuck Curry.

Walk-In Experience And Impression

Crowds fill the narrow but charming establishment every day. Somewhere between a local health-food watering hole, college student and athlete hotspot to replenish their energy, and a juice bar, Fruit-A-Bows is changing our eating habits, one bowl at a time.

According to an East Stroudsburg's resident, Stephanie Papiya, "The atmosphere is bright, energetic, happy, and youthful. Every fruit topping is fresh, and every puree base is freshly frozen. Always made to order, Fruit-A-Bowls ensures that every bowl is held to a high expectation and crafted with care. Watching the employees construct your order in front of you ensures public health and safety standards. You can see each ingredient that makes its way into your food," said Papiya.

"No matter what time you walk in, orders fly out of the kitchen, and a wait is never more than 5 mins, even when it's busiest. Employees prepare your food with smiles and engage with you in polite conversation in a professional and relatable manner, always willing to share a laugh. Watching these fellow women currently juggaling going to college and performing so well at their job, is inspiring, as you can see how hard they work, and the customer experience is a good one."

Life Isn't Just A Bowl Of Fruit

The menu consists of healthy but tasty alternatives with a wide variety of options and focus on quality ingrednal focus.

"Everything is fresh or freshly frozen, using natural sugars from fruit, high-quality honey, agave, or indulgent chocolate nothing feels overly sweetened or unsweetened. You can even craft each bowl to your liking, modifying an existing creation or creating your own. High-protein bowl is a menu item that includes a vegan yogurt base and protein powder. Filled with probiotics and protein and topped with nothing but nutritional value," said Papiya.

"They don't only offer fruit bowls, smoothies, boba tea, crepes, and even lattes make an appearance on their menu too. The taste is representative of the fresh ingredients they use. Nothing feels overly processed, synthetic, or lacking in wow factor. Fruit-A-Bowls is a local stop that will have you keep coming back for more. The food is refreshing on a hot day and leaves you feeling good, energetic, and healthy."

Examples of their menu include (Not Full Menu):

Acai Bowl

Blended with: Acai Blend, Mixed Berries, Almond Milk

Acai Blend, Mixed Berries, Almond Milk Topped with: Granola, Blueberries, Kiwi, Coconut Flakes, Honey Drizzle

Green Bowl

Blended with: Avocado, Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk

Avocado, Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk Topped with: Sunflower Seeds, Kiwi, Blackberry, Chia Seeds, Agave Drizzle

Chocolate Banana Protein Bowl

Blended with: Vegan Yogurt, Vegan Chocolate Protein Powder, Banana, Almond Milk

Vegan Yogurt, Vegan Chocolate Protein Powder, Banana, Almond Milk Topped with: Banana, Peanut Butter, Nutella, Cacao Nibs

Strawberry Vanilla Protein Bowl

Blended with: Vegan Yogurt, Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder, Acai, Almond Milk

Vegan Yogurt, Vegan Vanilla Protein Powder, Acai, Almond Milk Topped with: Strawberry, Coconut, Kiwi, Agave

Tropical Smoothie

Blended with: Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Orange Juice, Coconut Milk

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

Blended With: Banana, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

Bubble Tea w/ Tapioca Pearls

Bubble Tea Flavors (Varies Daily): Taro, Thai, Coconut, Milk tea, Green tea, Strawberry, Mango, Vanilla, Coffee

Hours: 10am-830pm Everyday

Location: 9 Crystal Street, East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania 18301

Phone: 570-730-4010

Whether you are a health nut or not, this local stop will have you appreciating the craftsmanship, customizability, freshness, and affordability, leaving you with a smile and a healthier lease on life.

