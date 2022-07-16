ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Jennifer Kupcho sweeps Michigan LPGA titles in 2022, finds chemistry with Lizette Salas at Dow

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland, Mich. — If our state ever goes shopping for a new "Pure Michigan" narrator, Jennifer Kupcho might just have what it takes. Kupcho earned her second LPGA win in Michigan in barely a month, teaming with Lizette Salas, a winner for the first time in eight long years, the duo...

www.detroitnews.com

Midland Daily News

Mark Juengel will be missed as great coach, educator

Over the past few months, I've written stories on a number of local coaches who have resigned their positions, including some pretty high-profile ones such as longtime Midland High boys' basketball coach Eric Krause and longtime Bullock Creek girls' basketball coach Justin Freeland. There was another recent resignation that you may have missed and which has not been as widely publicized - although, in my opinion, it is equally significant. My friend Mark Juengel retired from Midland Public Schools recently after 30-plus years as a math teacher and coach at Jefferson Middle School, and there is no doubt in my mind that he will be greatly missed by students and student-athletes alike. Obviously, I am biased when I talk about Mark, but I'm confident that I can speak for a whole heck of a lot of folks who have been positively impacted by him over the years when I say that Mark's retirement will leave a void that will be awfully difficult to fill.
MIDLAND, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

New Midland park officially opens in honor of MyMichigan CEO

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland has a new playground for both adults and children to enjoy. The Rogers Family Wellness Park was dedicated and officially opened to the community Tuesday afternoon. The park was named after and dedicated to MyMichigan Health CEO Greg Rogers.
MIDLAND, MI
wsgw.com

Two Companies to Build Fiber Optic Network

A new fiber optic network is coming to mid- and southeast Michigan. Two companies, UP based Peninsula Fiber Network and Detroit based 123 NET, will build the 130 mile network from Bay City to Southfield along the I-75 corridor. Communities along the route, including Bay City, Saginaw, Bridgeport and Birch Run, will be able to tap into the network to provide high speed internet and broadband to those communities and businesses in those areas.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Autoblog

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
GREENVILLE, MI
Midland, MI
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Midland, MI
WLNS

Michigan Honey Festival is back in town

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – Word is buzzing around mid Michigan today because it was the final day of the Michigan Honey Festival. Organizers said they had more than one thousand people this weekend at the event and that they are happy to see that people want to keep bees and the environment safe.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

103.9 The FOX DJ Derek Sorenson dies unexpectedly

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - 103.9 The FOX announced Monday that Derek Sorenson died over the weekend. The station shared the news in a Facebook post on its page saying his heart was genuine and true and they will miss him immensely. An obituary for Sorenson says he died on Saturday...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

FBI raids Michigan auto supplier that makes alloy wheels

The FBI on Monday raided a western Michigan company that manufactures aluminum alloy wheels for automotive giants Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Honda, Toyota and Nissan. According to FBI spokesperson Mara Schneider, the FBI executed a search warrant at Dicastal North America in Greenville on Monday morning. She provided no other details, beyond saying the investigation is ongoing, though...
MICHIGAN STATE
Roger Chapman
Midland Daily News

Eastlawn development plans inch closer to Midland housing project

This proposal passed, among other items of regular business, were approved on Monday. Last summer, the district and community partners began the outreach process to connect with the public, which prompted some concerns over the home-values in the surrounding neighborhood. The site is located near 115 Eastlawn Drive, where the Eastlawn Elementary was constructed in 1947. The school was demolished by MPS as part of a district-wide modernization and facility realignment in 2020.
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigns in Mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer campaigned in Saginaw Township and Flint Saturday. We were there when Whitmer spoke to supporters at the Berston Field House in Flint. "We have already fixed 13,000 lane miles and 900 bridges and are fixing those damn roads and there are orange barrels...
FLINT, MI
#Lpga#Pga#Solheim Cup#Golf#Michigan Lpga#Dow#Midland Country Club#Chevron
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Four Thumb Area teens suspected of B&E at Bay Port smoke shop

A group of 4 teenagers from Huron, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties are in hot water today after being found at 2:30 a.m. this morning with an estimated $1000 worth of stolen marijuana and smoking paraphernalia. Huron County Sheriff Deputy Keenan McGrath made the early morning traffic stop due to an...
BAY PORT, MI
Morning Sun

Historical church still operating after 153 years

Gary Green has worn many hats in his adult life. Five years ago, he retired from the Michigan State Police, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant at the Mt. Pleasant post, and now is director of public safety at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. Green, who is...
REMUS, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Vintage cars rev up nostalgia

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bob Weaver said he admires older vehicles as he attended the Midland Berryhill American Legion Post 165's first car and motorcycle show on Saturday. “I like antiques, older furniture and older cars,” said Weaver, of Midland. He said...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Alpena man killed in Bay Co. motorcycle crash

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A 64-year-old Alpena man died following a motorcycle crash in Bay County, Michigan State Police said. Troopers responded to the crash on Huron Road near Coggins Road about 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. Investigators said Hugh Brown was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

New Chick-fil-A to open up in Flint Township

FLINT TWP, MI -- Flint Township residents have exciting news heading their way. Chick-fil-A was recently approved for their site plans to open a standalone restaurant on 3140 Miller Road, between Austins Parkway and South Ballenger Highway, replacing the Sonic fast food restaurant, for sometime next year. The township has...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Grandfather dies after trying to save grandson, 3, who fell into Saginaw Bay on fishing trip

HAMPTON TWP, MI — A Saginaw County grandfather has died after trying to rescue his grandson who went overboard into the Saginaw Bay during a family fishing excursion. At 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, Bay County Central Dispatch received a call from a 9-year-old boy saying his 3-year-old brother had fallen into the water while they were fishing on a 17-foot boat about two and a half miles northeast of the Finn Road Boat Launch in Hampton Township. The older boy told dispatchers his 32-year-old father and 62-year-old jumped in the water to save the child, according to Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Three sought after Gladwin County Fair barn fire

A Wednesday night fire at the Gladwin County Fairgrounds is being ruled non-intentional for now, but investigators would like to talk to three persons of interest seen fleeing the burning barn. In the middle of the Gladwin County Fair week, a fire broke out at about 9:50 p.m. in a...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI

