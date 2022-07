Click here to read the full article. As MLB teams negotiate with newly drafted players, they’re restrained by MLB’s bonus pool system. The 30 clubs have agreed to cap how much each can spend on new labor. If that sounds potentially illegal, it is, except for MLB’s antitrust exemption—the same exemption that’s the focus of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee investigation and an issue in a federal lawsuit in New York. Salaries for players selected in rounds 1 to 10 are slotted. The first overall pick, high school outfielder Jackson Holliday, is assigned $8,842,200, while the final pick in the 10th...

