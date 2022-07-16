ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Amber Alert for 12-year-old girl discontinued

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeEnY_0giF23gl00
Angie Carrasco Photo credit Corinth Police Department, Texas.

The Corinth Police Department in Texas were searching for a missing 12-year-old girl Saturday who was seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, black shorts, and black “Croc” shoes. An Amber Alert has that had been issued to find her was discontinued Saturday evening.

According to police, Angie Carrasco was picked up by a silver truck that is believed to be a Chevy Silverado during the early morning hours Friday near her residence on the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail in Corinth.

The vehicle was last seen traveling [eastbound] on Cherokee Trail,” said police. “No license plate or further vehicle description is known.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PyCFw_0giF23gl00
Car connected to missing 12-year-old Angie Carrasco in Texas. Photo credit Corinth Police Department, Texas.

Additionally, authorities did not have any information on the driver of the truck.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger,” said the Amber Alert.

