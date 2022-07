CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council will meet for a regular session on Thursday and consider a deferred retirement option plan for city firefighters. “It helps firefighters in the city — once they determine that they’re going to retire, they make notice to the city. It kind of defers their retirement funds into a separate pool for them so that once they retire, they can get the lump sum of money that they had saved up,” Mayor Jimmy Marino said.

