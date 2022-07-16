ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Main water line break causes loss of pressure in Kilgore

 3 days ago

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department is warning all residents of the city that...

Grass fire prompts evacuations

CROSS ROADS – Multiple fire agencies began battling a wildfire off FM 59 Tuesday afternoon, according to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. According to our news partner KETK, county officials called for evacuations of part of County Road 1200 along with Private Roads 5207 and 5203. Officials closed FM 59 from CR 1119 to Becks Chapel Road. Check this link for the latest information.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Longview archaeologist dies while working

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. — A 24-year-old Longview woman died on her first day on the job working at an archaeological site, and officials say the cause could be heat-related. According to our news partner KETK, Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, formally of Missoula, Montana, recently moved to Longview to be closer to family as she advanced her career with Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts, officials said. She graduated from high school in 2016 in Colorado and earned a bachelor’s degree in forensic anthropology and a minor in Spanish-English bilingual from the University of Montana. She was with two coworkers doing archeological surveys in the Kisatchie National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service when things turned tragic on Monday, July 11 around 2:15 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
Career criminal found guilty of arson

SMITH COUNTY — A 91-year-old Tyler man was found guilty of arson and will be sentenced on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Kermit Francis Gabel was found guilty of setting fire to an abandoned home on South Beckham Avenue in 2020 after a series of vacant buildings caught fire at the time. Gabel was indicted in 2021, and has been in jail since 2020 for his charge of arson and a parole violation. His bond was set at $250,000. Gabel had previously been given parole for life after a previous Texas conviction in the 1980s. A judge once said that Gabel “made a living stealing other people’s property.” Accused of multiple crimes in Ohio, Gabel was dubbed the “Silver Burglar” with crime sprees dating back to the 1940s.
TYLER, TX
Hopkins: Despite apparent leveling, map shows Smith County leads U.S. in COVID spread

TYLER — A recent update to the national COVID spread map indicates that Smith County currently has the highest spread rate in the U.S. — and that East Texas in general has shown a higher spread rate then the rest of the country. That word Tuesday from NET Health’s Russell Hopkins. He says it’s apparently leveling off in the NET Health area — but he cautions that the figures still don’t reflect home testing. And he says officials won’t have home testing information until retail data become available. Hopkins recommends testing often, along with wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, and staying home when you’re sick. He tells KTBB the antigen test is a great way to sample and determine whether you’re safe at a particular time.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Tyler shelter closed for two weeks due to parvo outbreak

TYLER – Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler announced they will be closed for two weeks after a parvo outbreak at the shelter. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “11 sick babies so far,” shelter staff said. “$3,000 at ER for six babies not to mention mounting bills. We are closed on intakes.” The shelter is asking for no volunteers at this time while they are shut down to care for the sick animals, and ask for those that can to donate. “We will continue to help animals in need but they cannot come to our facility,” shelter staff said. “Thank you for your support.” Parvo is classified under the Merck Veterinary Manual as a disease of the stomach and small intestines. Parvo in puppies can also affect the bone marrow, lymphopoietic, tissues and in some cases the heart, according to the American Kennel Club.
TYLER, TX
Officials: Be aware of bond scam

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says it has recently been made aware of a bond scam in the Tyler/Smith County area. Officials say the scam involves a phone call that was received by a Tyler citizen. The caller identified himself as an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office using the name “Detective Scotch.” The caller informed the victim that a loved one had been arrested and he needed to pay a bond in crypto currency. The caller instructed the victim on what needed to be done and how to do it. Unfortunately, the victim complied and was swindled out of an undisclosed amount of money.
TYLER, TX

