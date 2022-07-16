Main water line break causes loss of pressure in Kilgore

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. — A 24-year-old Longview woman died on her first day on the job working at an archaeological site, and officials say the cause could be heat-related. According to our news partner KETK, Kaylen Eileen Gehrke, formally of Missoula, Montana, recently moved to Longview to be closer to family as she advanced her career with Shreveport Cultural Resource Analysts, officials said. She graduated from high school in 2016 in Colorado and earned a bachelor’s degree in forensic anthropology and a minor in Spanish-English bilingual from the University of Montana. She was with two coworkers doing archeological surveys in the Kisatchie National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service when things turned tragic on Monday, July 11 around 2:15 p.m.
