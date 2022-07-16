Main water line break causes loss of pressure in Kilgore

TYLER – Nicholas Pet Haven in Tyler announced they will be closed for two weeks after a parvo outbreak at the shelter. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “11 sick babies so far,” shelter staff said. “$3,000 at ER for six babies not to mention mounting bills. We are closed on intakes.” The shelter is asking for no volunteers at this time while they are shut down to care for the sick animals, and ask for those that can to donate. “We will continue to help animals in need but they cannot come to our facility,” shelter staff said. “Thank you for your support.” Parvo is classified under the Merck Veterinary Manual as a disease of the stomach and small intestines. Parvo in puppies can also affect the bone marrow, lymphopoietic, tissues and in some cases the heart, according to the American Kennel Club.

TYLER, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO