South Africa v Wales: Summer tour 'really positive' - Dan Biggar

The Ryder Cup captaincy of Henrik Stenson lasted all of four months. Ryder Cup Europe removed Stenson as captain for the 2023 matches — still 14 months away from being played in Italy — when the Swede decided to choose the guaranteed money of the Saudi-funded rival league over the Ryder Cup. The European tour and PGA Tour have suspended players who signed up for LIV Golf, which is handing out massive signing bonuses to go along with its $25 million prize fund in eight tournaments that feature 54 holes and no cut. The third LIV Golf event is next week at Trump National in New Jersey. Sky Sports was among the first to report Stenson is leaving for the rival league.

GOLF ・ 23 MINUTES AGO