ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Africa v Wales: Summer tour 'really positive' - Dan Biggar

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaptain Dan Biggar says Wales' tour of South Africa has been positive,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gareth Bale: Wales forward produces stylish first touch on LAFC debut

Gareth Bale made his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut as a 72nd-minute substitute for Los Angeles FC in a 2-1 win at Nashville SC. The Wales forward impressed with his first touch, making a backheel pass five minutes after replacing goalscorer Cristian Arango. Bale, who turned 33 on Saturday, also...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Stenson chases Saudi tour, removed as Ryder Cup captain

The Ryder Cup captaincy of Henrik Stenson lasted all of four months. Ryder Cup Europe removed Stenson as captain for the 2023 matches — still 14 months away from being played in Italy — when the Swede decided to choose the guaranteed money of the Saudi-funded rival league over the Ryder Cup. The European tour and PGA Tour have suspended players who signed up for LIV Golf, which is handing out massive signing bonuses to go along with its $25 million prize fund in eight tournaments that feature 54 holes and no cut. The third LIV Golf event is next week at Trump National in New Jersey. Sky Sports was among the first to report Stenson is leaving for the rival league.
GOLF
BBC

Great Britain sevens: Nations combine for 2023 World Sevens Series

England, Scotland and Wales will once again combine to form Great Britain men's and women's teams for the 2023 World Sevens Series. Amid funding cuts, the sides previously competed as GB in 2021 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games. A statement from the three unions described a "new era"...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Springboks#Mixed Emotions
BBC

Snakebites becoming more common in the UK

A rise in exotic pet ownership means snakebite injuries are becoming more common in the UK, doctors are warning. In the last 11 years medics have seen and treated 300 victims. Some 72 of the patients were teenagers or children - 13 were under the age of five. Most of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy