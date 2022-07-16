ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Routine hotel parking area check leads to 20 criminal offense charges, arrest

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A routine check of a Music Valley Drive hotel parking area before sunrise Thursday led to the discovery of many drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, meth, oxycodone and oxymorphone. Police also recovered three pistols, multiple cell phones and $11,731 cash in small bills.

The midnight shift officer checking the parking garage of the Ramada Inn on Music Valley Drive said he saw a man sitting in a Jeep that was running with the headlights on.

When he approached the Jeep, the officer found Cody Benjamin Smith, 31, of Old Hickory, sitting inside with bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils. Smith was also sweating profusely.

The officer tried to take Smith into custody and Smith took off running, but he was caught after a brief foot chase.

Smith was carrying a semi-automatic pistol in his pants pocket that had been reported stolen. In his Jeep were two loaded pistols, a large industrial scale, 1.6 pounds of marijuana, 216 grams of what appeared to be heroin, 186 grams of meth, 93 grams of cocaine, 86 grams of a gray powder believed to be fentanyl, 306 Alprazolam (sedative) pills, 244 oxycodone pills, 115 oxycodone/acetaminophen pills and 16 oxymorphone pills.

Smith was charged with 20 criminal offenses and jailed in lieu of a $501,000 bond. When he was being transported, Smith fell asleep several times and appeared lethargic. He was checked out at a local hospital before he was booked into jail.

Narcotics detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division's Neighborhood Safety Unit are assisting in the continued investigations surrounding the arrest.

Comments / 15

Bbomb
3d ago

Nice. That guy could have been on the road and killed someone.

Reply(2)
8
 

