Stephen Thompson isn’t sure who will win a third fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, but he knows they have to meet one more time to settle their score. “Wonderboy” has his fair share of kickboxing experience, not to mention his now decade-long run with the UFC. On the latest episode of his Technique Tuesday show, he took a look at the first two meetings between Adesanya and Pereira, both of which took place inside of the kickboxing ring.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO