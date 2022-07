COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Award-winning actress Jasmine Guy is teaming up with local Bishop, Eric Davis of Word of God ministries for a suspense filled film. The two are the stars of “The Lady Makers,” an inspiring and transformative look into the lives of three elderly Jewish sisters. The sisters were appointed by a Judge to house and socially rehabilitate three young women from socially troubled and diverse backgrounds. The lives of the Jewish sisters and the young women merge, but cultural and moral differences create an expected resistance.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO