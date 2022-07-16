One killed in Upland after argument leads to stabbing

Alexis Hernandez first became friends with Robert Adams a few years ago. "If I was running the streets, running amok late at night or whatever. He'd pick me up," she said. Hernandez met the then 20-year-old man during a dark time in her life — when she was dealing with gambling problems, drug addiction and homelessness. Adams, who was working at a couple of gambling businesses, took care of her and helped her when he found her wandering the streets."I'm taking you somewhere where you don't need to be out here," Hernandez recalled him saying. "You don't need to be doing that....

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO