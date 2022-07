CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) filed an emergency rule change Monday regarding clear and present danger reports and FOID (Firearm Owner Identification) card applications. This emergency rule follows the Highland Park fourth of July shooting, as the shooter Robert Crimo III was still able to legally receive his FOID card after he was the center of a clear and present danger report back in 2019.

