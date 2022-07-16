ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite PD role plays active shooter situation

By mlnbbm
Mesquite Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late May, an active shooter in the town of Uvalde, Texas, entered an elementary school and killed 19 students and two teachers, along with wounding 17 other people. In the aftermath, the town’s SWAT team has been heavily criticized for the way the incident was handled. And although they hope...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Mesquite Local News

Pittsburgh Man Arrested for Burglary and Grand Larceny

Mesquite, NV – On Saturday, July 16 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Officers responded to a residential community for a report of a suspicious male attempting to open car doors of several vehicles along the street. Officers responded to the area and located a male matching the description given, hiding...
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Mesquite Police Department Log July 15,2022

07/17/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/15/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220715057 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 19:05 Synopsis: 220715058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 20:17 Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 19:31 Synopsis: 220715059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:54 Time Completed : 20:24 Synopsis: 220715060 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:25 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 220715061 Grand Larceny Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: 20:48 Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : 22:02 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence reference a theft. Information was gathered and a report was completed. 220715062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 21:30 Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 220715063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: 21:15 Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:29 Synopsis: 220715064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 220715065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 220715066 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: 21:31 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:36 Synopsis: 220715067 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 23:00 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: 21:55 Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:43 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 23:01 Synopsis: 220715068 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:02 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:04 Synopsis: 220715069 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 23:45 Synopsis: 220716001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 220716002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:40 Time Completed : 00:42 Synopsis: 220716003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:50 Time Dispatched: 00:50 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:52 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:50 Time Completed : 00:51 Synopsis: 220716004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:51 Time Completed : 00:58 Synopsis: 220716005 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Vista Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: 00:52 Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:28 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: 00:52 Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:28 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: 00:53 Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:28 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:36 Synopsis: 220716006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:48 Time Completed : 01:52 Synopsis: 220716007 Theft Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:37 Time Dispatched: 02:40 Time Arrived : 02:46 Time Completed : 03:37 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:37 Time Dispatched: 02:41 Time Arrived : 02:43 Time Completed : 03:34 Synopsis: An officer responded to a theft call and a report was taken. 220716008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:38 Synopsis: 220716009 Traffic Problem Incident Address : CANYON CREST Blvd & GOLD WATER Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:42 Time Completed : 04:44 Synopsis: 220716010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:00 Time Dispatched: 05:03 Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:09 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:00 Time Dispatched: 05:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:05 Synopsis: 220716011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:07 Time Dispatched: 05:16 Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:14 Synopsis: 220716012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: 05:15 Time Arrived : 05:15 Time Completed : 05:15 Synopsis: 22ACO2182 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO2183 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO2184 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22MCC2352 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:38 Time Completed : 18:44 Synopsis: 22MCC2353 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/15/22` and `06:00:00 07/16/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Meet and Greet Lions Members at Mesquite Library August 6th.

Meet and Greet Lions Members at Mesquite Library August 6th. The Mesquite Library will have a membership meet and greet for the public to meet some of the Lions Club International members from district 46 on August 6th at noon. Kimo Harward is a District Governor of Nevada with the International Association of Lions Clubs. He was first introduced to the Lion’s Club in 2009 at a local library.
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Community Calendar, July 18-19

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080. VVAA General Meeting: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Fine Arts Center Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Blood Drive: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., 100 W. Mesquite Blvd....
MESQUITE, NV

