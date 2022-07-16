ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

RSHS athletics passes now available for 2022-23 school year

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — The days are winding down to the official start of the 51st year of Richmond Senior High School athletics, as fall sports teams continue to prepare.

Athletic director Rob Ransom announced this week that reserved seat tickets, VIP parking and Booster Club memberships are now available for purchase.

Reserved seats for Richmond football games are $75 per seat, and parking passes to the field house lot are $50 per spot.

The Raider football team will play four home games this season — Aug. 19 (Mount Tabor), Aug. 26 (Butler), Sept. 30 (Hoke County) and Oct. 28 (Scotland).

Checks for reserved seats and VIP parking can be made out to RSHS Athletics.

Booster Club memberships are also $75 apiece, and allow one admittance per pass to all regular-season home games for any sport. The passes are not accepted during conference tournaments or the state playoffs.

For those purchasing Booster Club passes, checks can be made payable to the RSHS Booster Club.

All passes can be picked up at the athletic director’s office, located beside the gym, during school days between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Richmond Senior is open Monday through Thursday each week during the summer.

“We are looking forward to an exciting season of Raider athletics,” Ransom said. “Please come out and support your Raiders.”

The Richmond Observer will continue its coverage of Richmond’s fall sports programs throughout the upcoming month, as the first official day of tryouts is set for Aug. 2.

