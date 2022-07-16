ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13-year-old teen found safe, now back home with family

By Brett Taylor
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Medford Police Department, 13-year old Alezae...

www.kdrv.com

KTVL

MISSING: Have you seen this 33-year-old Wilderville woman?

WILDERVILLE — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 33-year-old woman. Jayme Murphy was last seen on Thursday, July 14 at her residence in the 100 block of Redland Dr in the Wilderville area. Murphy is described as:. Race: Caucasian. Height:...
WILDERVILLE, OR
KDRV

Police bust Medford black-market cannabis shipping business

MEDFORD, Ore-- After a year long investigation, joint police have identified a local business, residence, and multiple suspects involved in a Black-Market Cannabis Shipping Business. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force (SOHTCTF) served two search warrants on a...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Local father & fisherman found dead Sunday morning after going missing

PROSPECT, Ore-- A local fisherman and father in Southern Oregon was found dead Sunday morning. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Cecile “Kim” Smith was located deceased today in the area of Mill Creek Falls. Smith was located along with his dog by family friends that had came out to search for him.
PROSPECT, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run, Josephine Co., July 19

On July 18, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist that occurred on U.S. Highway 199-mile post 27, just south of Kerby, Oregon. The crash occurred sometime between the late evening hours of July 17, or the early morning hours of July 18. The victim was discovered in a ditch by another person at which time emergency services were notified and responded. The victim suffered severe injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued traveling north on Hwy 199. An investigation into the crash is underway. Troopers did locate potential evidence related to another vehicle at the scene that will be analyzed to determine the vehicle’s make, model, year, and potential involvement in the crash. If anyone has any information regarding the crash, the suspect vehicle involved in it, or any other information relevant to the investigation they are asked to call the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296.
KERBY, OR
KTVL

38-year-old fatally crashes with power pole, fence in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION — A 38-year-old man died following injuries he sustained after hitting a power pole in Cave Junction on the afternoon of July 16. Around 12:55 pm, a deputy from the Josephine County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the James Scott Mattox vehicle near the 5500 block of Rockydale Road in Cave Junction.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KDRV

Bicyclist found in ditch after hit-and-run incident on US 199 near Kerby

A bicyclist was discovered this morning in a ditch just south of Kerby, Oregon, near milepost 27 on US 199 in Josephine County. Oregon State Police is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call OSP Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677). Reference case number SP22-182296. What is known...
KERBY, OR
KDRV

Southern Oregon man charged with Second-Degree Attempted Murder after shooting alleged theft suspect several times

WILLIAMS, Ore-- A Southern Oregon man is being charged with Second -Degree Attempted Murder after he shot a alleged theft suspect late Saturday night near Williams. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m Saturday night, deputies received a report of shots fired and a car speeding off northbound on the 6000 block of Thompson Creek Road.
WILLIAMS, OR
kptv.com

Oregon man sets up road block, shoots alleged thief on public road: Police

JACKSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A southern Oregon man is behind bars after allegedly setting up a roadblock and shooting a thief several times on a public road. The suspected shooter is in the Jackson County Jail after shooting an alleged theft suspect Saturday night on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KTVL

64-year-old man in custody after shooting in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Ore. — A suspect is in the Jackson County Jail this morning after shooting an alleged theft suspect last night on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville. The shooting victim was shot three times while driving past the suspect on a public roadway, according to Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

Suspect arrested in Friday night stabbing at Veterans Park

MEDFORD, Ore-- A suspect accused of stabbing a man at Veterans Park in Medford is behind bars according to the Medford Police Department. Medford Police Sergeant Josh Schilder confirmed with NewsWatch 12 on Saturday that the suspect was taken into custody on Friday night after the stabbing occurred. According to...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Police searching for missing woman in Siskiyou County

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif.-- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public's help in locating a possible missing and endangered woman. According to the Sheriff's Office, Ashleigh Raeann Starr was last seen in the Mount Shasta area of Siskiyou County, near Gumboot Lake. Police say she was...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Falls News

Three dead after crash on US97

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 230 [Aprox. 3 miles south of Sand Creek Station - 40 miles north of Klamath Falls]. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

3 dead in fatal crash on Highway 97

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Three people are dead and others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on Highway 97 near milepost 230, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says a Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly slowed down. The driver of the Suburban, 58-year-old Andrew Castiricone from San Carlos, California, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky from San Mateo hit the vehicle behind it. This was a Subaru, driven by 34-year-old Kevin Richard Smith from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by 63-year-old Robert Brian Anderson from Chico sustained damage from the crash debris.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Central Point grass fire that snarled I5 traffic now under control

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - A grass fire near I5 north of central point is largely under control, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire broke out around noon and prompted a swift response from fire crews. The response included numerous engines, a water tender and a Type 2 helicopter. It reached a half an acre in size. The fire is now 100% wet lined, and firefighters are actively working on a hand line. The is currently no active fire.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
Herald and News

Rogue Pack kills more cattle near Fort Klamath

Wolves in the Rogue Pack have killed two more cattle in the Fort Klamath area. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the most recent incident attributed to the Rogue Pack, wolves that move between Jackson and Klamath counties, resulted in the death of a yearling steer on Sunday, July 17. According to an ODFW investigation, that morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 950-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture.
FORT KLAMATH, OR
KDRV

One dead in fatal crash in the Illinois Valley

UPDATE 2:45 PM, JULY 18, 2022--James Scott Mattox, 38, was the driver and sole occupant. After driving through a power pole, fence and into trees on the roadside, Mattox was conscious but trapped inside the vehicle. Illinois Valley Fire, American Medical Response and Pacific Power responded to the scene and extricated the driver. The driver was subsequently transported to Rogue Regional Hospital in Medford where he later died from his injuries. Next of kin have been notified.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

