WWE

Matt Hardy Says Shane Helms’ AEW Appearance Led To His WWE Return

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that Shane Helms’ AEW appearance at Full Gear 2020 led to his eventual return to...

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After Dominik Mysterio Agreed To Join The Judgment Day?

What happened on “Raw” tonight after Dominik Mysterio agreed to join The Judgment Day?. Rey Mysterio (accompanied by Dominik) went up against Damian Priest (accompanied by Finn Balor) during the show in a one-on-one match. After Priest won the match with his finishing maneuver, he continued to beat down Rey with continuous stomps as Balor grabbed a chair from the timekeeper’s area.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (7/17): Rollins Vs. Riddle

WWE held its Sunday Stunner show tonight in Daytona Beach, Florida. During the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins. Also during the show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women’s Title against Carmella, AJ Styles defeated Ciampa, and The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory. Below are...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Tamina Reveals What Made Her Break Down When The Rock Bought Her A House

Recently, a clip went viral on social media of WWE legend, The Rock, buying a brand new house for Tamina. Understandably, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion became emotional in the video when she first walked in. During a recent appearance on “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin,” Tamina...
WWE
Matt Hardy
Fightful

Nia Jax Discusses Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Calls Herself A ‘Vince Girl’

Nia Jax talks about her relationship with Vince McMahon and being afforded the opportunity to compete in both the men's and women's Royal Rumble Match in 2019. Nia Jax was involved in many top-tier moments during the Women's Evolution in WWE. She had the opportunity to compete for, and even win, the WWE Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania. However, one thing that she has done that no other Superstar, male or female, can say that they've done is compete in two Royal Rumble matches on the same night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Two Top WWE NXT Stars Called Up To SmackDown?

It appears WWE NXT stars Solo Sikoa and Von Wagner could be bound for the main roster soon. After the live telecast of Friday’s “SmackDown” at the Amway Arena in Orlando, WWE taped a backstage fight featuring Sikoa and Wagner, which will air on Tuesday’s “NXT 2.0.” episode on the USA Network.
WWE
PWMania

Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
stillrealtous.com

Kurt Angle Reveals The Real Reason Why Vince McMahon Made Jason Jordan His Son

When Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017 he was inducted into the Hall of Fame then he went on to become the General Manager of Monday Night Raw. Angle also found himself at the center of one of the company’s biggest storylines at the time when it was revealed that Jason Jordan was his son.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

He’s Back: WWE Star Expected To Return From Injury On This Week’s Monday Night Raw

Welcome back? Wrestlers occasionally have to miss some time from television for one reason or another. That is often not a good thing, but there are times when someone needs to go away, often for the sake of an injury. That can cause a lot of storyline issues but at least now it seems like we are going to be getting the return of a star who has been missing for a little while.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Refuses To Return Under Current Management

Unless there’s a drastic overhaul in WWE’s management/ownership, Maria Kanellis Bennett refuses to ever return to the company. Kanellis made her feelings known while responding to a fan on Twitter, as seen below. No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. https://t.co/h2IYWcsF5s. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Plans For Big Name Returning To AEW

It was recently announced that the AEW All Out pay-per-view will take place from the NOW Arena in September, and it looks like fans could be seeing a former AEW World Champion in action at the event. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that The Young Bucks vs....
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Edge’s Return To WWE TV

While signals are mixed on whether “WWE Raw” is actually returning to a TV-14 rating, it does seem confirmed that the “Raw” brand is about to get Rated-R. According to Fightful Select, “The Rated-R Superstar,” Edge, is set to return to WWE programming soon, with current plans pointing to the former Judgment Day leader being reintroduced at the July 25th episode of “Raw” in Manhattan, New York. The show will be the first episode of “Raw” to be broadcast from the famous Madison Square Garden since September 9th, 2019.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Goldberg’s WWE Status

Goldberg made his shocking return to WWE in 2016 and he quickly destroyed Brock Lesnar. Since then the company has been bringing him back when they need him, and he last wrestled when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in February. Recently Goldberg told...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Makes Concerning Comment About Randy Orton’s Future

Randy Orton has been on a roll over the last year or so as he achieved major success as one of half of RK-Bro. The fans have clearly been behind RK-Bro, but Orton has been out of action since the duo dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos.
WWE

